Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. Switching Back to College Jersey Number
Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who is coming off a sensational rookie season after going undrafted last year, is switching back to his college jersey number. For his second season in the NFL, he'll be wearing No. 0, which was worn by Marcus Davenport in 2023.
After a rule change last offseason allowed players to wear 0, Davenport became the first player in Vikings history to have that number. Unfortunately, the former Saints first-rounder had a season to forget in Minnesota, playing in just four games due to injuries after signing a one-year, $13 million contract. Davenport signed a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason and has a $6.8 million dead cap hit on the Vikings' books in 2024.
Now that the number is available again, it's been claimed by Pace, who wore 0 during his college career at Miami (OH) and Cincinnati.
Despite stuffing the stat sheet in college, the 5'10" Pace went undrafted last year and was scooped up by the Vikings, who were thrilled to get him. That would turn out to be — by far — the most impactful UDFA signing of the year for any team. Pace quickly emerged in training camp and the preseason, then went on to start 11 games for the Vikings during an incredibly impressive rookie year. He played 704 defensive snaps, recorded over 100 tackles, and earned a 77.1 PFF grade that ranked 16th out of the 66 linebackers who played at least 500 snaps last year. Pace's highlight performance was a 13-tackle, one-sack, one-INT outing in the Vikings' 3-0 shutout win over the Raiders in December.
