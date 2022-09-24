Vikings-Lions Opponent Q&A: Detroit Players to Know, Game Pick

To help preview Sunday's NFC North battle between the Vikings and Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, we asked five questions to AllLions publisher John Maakaron.

How much did the Lions need that victory over Washington to validate everything Dan Campbell's been building this offseason?



The victory went a long way in building the team's confidence. Last season, they didn't earn a single victory until Week 13 against the Vikings, and that was exactly 365 days after their last victory. So, any victory for this team will build confidence among the players and the coaching staff. Coming off of a three-win 2021 season, getting a victory in September will go a long way for this team moving forward.

Are you surprised by how effective the Lions' offense has been so far this year under coordinator Ben Johnson?



I am not surprised, since a significant amount of financial resources has been allocated in building the offensive line and drastically improving the wide receiver unit. Last season, the team did not do enough to surround Jared Goff with talent at the receiver position. This season, the offensive line is dominating and Amon-Ra St. Brown is continuing to perform at a high level. What is a little surprising is the effectiveness with which the team is running the football. The line is opening up holes and the explosive runs have been impressive.

Defensively, what's the biggest concern for this Detroit group heading into a matchup with the Vikings' dangerous weapons?



Detroit's defense is young and still learning to execute at a high level, consistently, in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme. The biggest concern this week is the defensive line. One of the goals for the Lions defense is to limit the effectiveness of Dalvin Cook. To start the season, defensive lineman John Cominsky was playing at a very high level, which opened things up for Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris. Cominsky is now out after having surgery to address a wrist injury and Hutchinson was a little banged up after Week 2. If the defensive line does not play well, it will be a long day at the office for the defense.

Give me one under-the-radar Lions player on each side of the ball that Vikings fans should be aware of heading into this game.



New defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been a nice find for general manager Brad Holmes. The Lions claimed Buggs off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers to add girth to the interior of the defensive line. Position coach Todd Wash said this week, about his start to the 2022 season, “When Buggs is on point he’s as good as there is in the league. We’re very fortunate that that’s where he’s at right now, and we continue to see him there. So, we’re really really excited with how he’s playing. He does a lot of good things inside."

Offensively, wide receiver Josh Reynolds is a true professional who is not looking to make headlines. He has familiarity with Jared Goff from their time with the Rams, and he has come in and has been a player Goff trusts when he is targeted. If St. Brown and DJ Chark are being blanketed, look for Reynolds to get some extra targets this week.

Who wins this game, and why?



I know Minnesota is going to rebound and play at a high level this week, especially after that performance they had on Monday Night Football. I am very curious to see how the Vikings come out and play, as teams that play on Monday Night Football sometimes have some challenges dealing with the modified preparation the week after appearing. The Vikings are also without Harrison Smith, so this game has a chance to be quite competitive and high scoring. I like Detroit to continue to play at a high level offensively and for St. Brown to make another statement this week. I see the Lions winning 31-30.

