Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Leaves Cowboys Game With Concussion

For the second consecutive week, Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw has left the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

Darrisaw left Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter, having already given up his first two sacks of the season. This comes one week after Darrisaw left the game against the Bills with a concussion. The second-year left tackle was able to clear the concussion protocols this week in order to play in this game.

Once again, Blake Brandel replaces Darrisaw.

It would be a massive loss if Darrisaw can't return to this game — which seems likely, considering he just had a concussion last week. He's been one of the Vikings' best players this season and one of the best tackles in the league, grading as PFF's No. 1 offensive lineman of any kind through ten weeks. The Virginia Tech product has made a major leap in his second season, developing into an All-Pro caliber player at a premium position.

Update: Darrisaw has been ruled out.

If Darrisaw does have a concussion and doesn't return to this game, his availability for the Vikings' next game would also be in jeopardy. Minnesota has a short week ahead of a Thursday night game against the Patriots on Thanksgiving. New England is 6-4 and boasts one of the league's best defenses, including NFL sack leader Matthew Judon.

After that, the Vikings have a mini-bye before playing the Jets in Week 13.

The Vikings trailed the Cowboys 13-3 in the second quarter when Darrisaw left the game.

