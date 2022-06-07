Vikings Mandatory Minicamp Recap, Day 1: The Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen Show

The Vikings transitioned from OTAs to minicamp on Tuesday, which meant practice was mandatory for everyone on the roster (though, in a practical sense, OTAs were mandatory and fully-attended as well).

There wasn't much that was different about this week's practice compared to those of the last few weeks, save for a few little things. The Vikings had referees on hand, including veteran official Ron Torbert. And University of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck stopped by to observe practice and chat with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Other than that, it was business as usual. They'll have one more practice open to the media on Wednesday, and then they're off until training camp. Let's get to some notes and observations from Tuesday's session.

Injury report

Two players were not present at practice: backup offensive linemen Austin Schlottmann and Vederian Lowe.

The Vikings are still a bit thin at wide receiver. Ihmir Smith-Marsette remains in a walking boot and won't practice until camp, while K.J. Osborn was limited to doing work off to the side with trainers. Same with Blake Proehl. That meant Bisi Johnson got the reps as the No. 3 receiver with the first-team offense, while players like Albert Wilson, Trishton Jackson, Dan Chisena, Jalen Nailor, and Myron Mitchell were out there with the 2s and 3s.

Another position that's banged up is tight end. Neither of the Vikings' top two TEs, Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt, participated in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills. That created opportunities for Zach Davidson and Ben Ellefson to get work with the 1s, and Davidson made a few plays. Smith looks to be moving well, but the Vikings are exercising caution with him as he returns from injury.

Rookie corner Andrew Booth Jr. is also on the mend but should be good to go for camp.

Jefferson, Thielen shine

It's hard to watch any Vikings practice, whether pads are on or not, and not be wowed by the abilities of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Jefferson couldn't quite hold onto what would've been a great leaping catch in the end zone during a red zone drill, and he wasn't happy. The third-year superstar let out a few expletives, then seemed to lock in even further. After that, he was all over the field in 7s and 11s, making catches left and right. His route-running and hands appear effortlessly perfect, and it's understandable that Kirk Cousins looks his way all the time in practice.

Not to be outdone, Thielen continues to look like a player who could be in for a huge year himself. His spectacular catch was the highlight of last week's OTA practice, and he made a couple more slick grabs look easy on Tuesday. Thielen secured a touchdown catch while diving to the ground and made a one-handed, toe-tap snag on the sidelines.

It's not crazy to think Jefferson could push towards 1,700 or more yards this season, while Thielen — if he stays healthy — could be headed for his first 1,000-yard season since 2018 while still being an elite red zone weapon. O'Connell is going to lean on those two a lot.

"When you got a great player like that, you try to keep it simple," WRs coach Keenan McCardell said of Jefferson. "Let his talent do the work. You help him with things he may have not seen before and I may have seen in my career. I’ve probably seen every look that he’s seen, but I try to help him through it. Once he gets it, he gets it so fast and he knows how to capitalize. His talent is there, and I just let his talent do the work."

Offensive line update

For the second straight practice open to reporters, Jesse Davis got all the first-team reps at right guard. Chris Reed and rookie Ed Ingram will still be factors in that competition, though, and that'll come into focus more when the pads come on during camp.

As for Reed, it's notable that he lined up as the center with the second-team O-line on Tuesday. That gives the Vikings a veteran who could potentially push Garrett Bradbury for that job if Bradbury doesn't step up.

"I think they’re all pushing each other," offensive line coach Chris Kuper said. "Garrett’s taken every rep with the ones. He’s been doing a great job. Those things get sorted out when we get pads on and we’re playing football in camp."

The current starting offensive line, from left to right, is Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Bradbury, Jesse Davis, and Brian O'Neill. The full second-string OL featured Blake Brandel at LT, Wyatt Davis at LG, Reed at C, Ingram at RG, and Oli Udoh at RT.

Kuper had high praise for a bunch of his players, but this quote on Darrisaw stood out: "I don’t want to put a ceiling on him at all because I think the kid has some special ability."

Other notes

Returning punts in special teams drills were receivers Albert Wilson, Jalen Nailor, and Thomas Hennigan. Wilson hasn't done that job since college, while Nailor and Hennigan are rookies who have work to do to make the roster (especially in Hennigan's case as a UDFA). Osborn and Smith-Marsette are expected to be in that mix when healthy.

Sean Mannion had a strong day with the second-string offense. He was throwing some ropes, including a beauty to Nailor on a crossing route to the sideline.

Trishton Jackson continues to impress as a depth receiver fighting to make the team.

Both kickers, Greg Joseph and Gabe Brkic, missed at least once at the end of practice. Joseph still looks better and more consistent, but Brkic has a big leg and will get plenty of opportunities in this competition.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.