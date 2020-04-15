Should the Vikings Target Jake Fromm in the Middle Rounds of the Draft?

The Vikings are continuing to have to have virtual meetings with countless prospects as the 2020 NFL Draft gets closer and closer. The latest meeting to be reported is a Zoom call with Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, per KSTP's Darren Wolfson.

The Vikings are set with Kirk Cousins for the next few seasons, but that doesn't mean they won't consider drafting a quarterback this year. They could use an eventual upgrade from Sean Mannion in the backup role, and may look for someone with the potential to take over the starting job from Cousins in a couple years. Fromm is someone the Vikings might look to target with one of their third-round picks.

Fromm was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, beating out the likes of Justin Fields and Jacob Eason to maintain the job throughout his career. Above all, he kept the starting role because he won games. Fromm went 36-7 at Georgia, including a 21-3 record in SEC play and a victory in the 2017 College Football Playoff semifinals.

Fromm's numbers remained very consistent and solid over the course of his career. He wasn't a prolific passer – Fromm threw for 300 yards just once in 43 games and never eclipsed 3,000 in a season – but he didn't need to be, considering he played with future NFL running backs Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D'Andre Swift. What he did do was complete around 63 percent of his passes, convert in the red zone, and limit his interceptions.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Fromm has decent size for the position. His primary selling points are his intelligence, anticipation, poise, and toughness. Fromm is a very smart player who knows how to make pre-snap reads, identify coverages, and make the necessary adjustments. Once the ball is snapped, he calmly goes through his progressions and locates the open man. Fromm also won't panic under pressure or make unnecessary mistakes by forcing throws.

However, Fromm's ceiling appears to be quite limited. He's quick and accurate on short throws, but struggles to push the ball downfield with accuracy because he doesn't have the greatest arm strength. Fromm also struggles to create plays outside of the pocket or off-script, and offers nothing as a runner (40 career rushing yards, 5.05 40-yard dash).

Fromm operated a pro-style attack at Georgia and had great command of the offense. He'd be an asset to Cousins in the QB room much like Mannion is now, but would have a higher floor of play than Mannion if Cousins were to miss time. With that said, Fromm's on-field ceiling appears to be turning into a low-end starter in the NFL. The Vikings will have to decide whether or not that's worth a third-round pick.

If Rick Spielman wants a developmental option with a higher ceiling, he could look to Eason, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, or Washington State's Anthony Gordon instead. Eason is 6-foot-6 and has a rocket of an arm, but needs to improve his processing and decision-making. He could entice the Vikings with his big arm and ability in play-action. Hurts is an oustanding athlete with dual-threat upside and great pocket awareness, and Gordon was a highly prolific QB at Washington State whose arm talent gives him starter potential.

Those four – Fromm, Eason, Hurts, Gordon – appear to make up the second tier of quarterbacks after Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love. Each could potentially be available in the third or even fourth round. Fromm may not have the highest upside of the group, but he might be the most consistent and pro-ready.

