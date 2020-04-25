Vikings Add Miami Receiver KJ Osborn With 176th Overall Pick in the 2020 Draft

The Vikings have selected University of Miami wide receiver K.J. Osborn with the 176th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Osborn is the second receiver the Vikings have taken in this draft, joining No. 22 overall pick Justin Jefferson.

Osborn is a strong, well-built receiver at 5'11", 203 pounds. He did 18 bench press reps at the combine and also has solid 4.48 speed and a 37.5-inch vertical. Osborn began his career at Buffalo before transferring to Miami for his final two collegiate seasons. His most productive year was 2018, when he caught 53 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns.

Osborn is a solid route-runner out of the slot who isn't afraid to take a hit over the middle of the field and offers some yards after catch ability. His biggest value to the Vikings will likely come on special teams; Osborn averaged 15.9 yards per punt return last season and should compete for that role in Minnesota. He can also return kickoffs and play as a gunner on kick and punt coverage units.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Saturday, April 25th

Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF): DJ Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

Round 4, Pick 130 (via NO): James Lynch, DT, Baylor

Round 4, Pick 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Round 5, Pick 169 (via NO): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF): KJ Osborn, WR, Miami

Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)

Round 6, Pick 205 (via NO)

Round 6, Pick 205

Round 7, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 244 (via NO)

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

