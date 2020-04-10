Checking in on Vikings Odds for Individual Awards and Statistical Titles in 2020

There's no guarantee the 2020 NFL season happens on schedule, but that's not stopping Vegas from continuing to release various odds for the season's outcomes. BetOnline recently released a bunch of individual player futures, and a couple Vikings are among the favorites in different categories. Let's run through the list.

Odds to win the 2020 MVP:

Kirk Cousins +4000 or 40/1 (T-16th)

Dalvin Cook +6600 or 66/1 (T-24th)

Full list

Analysis: There's some decent value here, mostly with Cousins. Both of these guys were fringe MVP candidates halfway through last season, but Cousins was always more realistic than Cook. It would take a simply ridiculous stat line for a running back to win MVP these days.

Odds to win the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year:

Danielle Hunter +2500 or 25/1 (T-12th)

Eric Kendricks +6600 or 66/1 (T-35th)

Anthony Barr +15000 or 150/1 (T-54th)

Harrison Smith +15000 or 150/1 (T-54th)

Full list

Analysis: Hunter has 14.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, and hasn't even turned 26 yet. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore won the DPOY last year, but the previous five went to defensive linemen. If Hunter explodes for close to 20 sacks, he could get serious consideration. Kendricks isn't an awful longshot bet, but his Pro Bowl bet shows how underrated he is around the league. Lastly, the Anthony Harris disrespect is real.

Odds to win the 2020 rushing yards title:

Dalvin Cook +1000 or 10/1 (T-4th)

Full list

Analysis: Fourth feels just about right for Cook, who trails only Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Nick Chubb in these odds (he's tied with Ezekiel Elliott). If he can stay fully healthy for 16 games, which he has yet to do in three seasons, there's no reason why Cook can't win a rushing title.

Odds to win the 2020 passing yards title:

Kirk Cousins +4000 or 40/1 (T-18th)

Full list

Analysis: Cousins obviously isn't the 18th-best quarterback in the league, but this is about sheer numbers. With the Vikings switching from John DeFilippo's pass-heavy offense in 2018 to Gary Kubiak's run-first attack last year, Cousins' passing attempts fell from 600 to 450 and his yards fell from 4300 to 3600 (albeit in one fewer game). Being run-heavy and losing Stefon Diggs isn't a great recipe for winning the passing yards title.

Odds to win the 2020 receiving yards title:



Adam Thielen +1600 or 16/1 (T-9th)



Full list

Analysis: With Diggs gone, there's a path to Thielen going nuts and winning this. He was among the league leaders in the first half of 2018, and has the talent to produce plenty of big plays. The Vikings need to add another weapon so defenses can't focus all of their attention on Thielen.

