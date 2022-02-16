Vikings Officially Announce Kevin O'Connell as the 10th Head Coach in Franchise History

Former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has been officially hired and announced as the 10th head coach in the history of the Minnesota Vikings.

Because the Rams were in the Super Bowl (and won it), O'Connell's arrival in Minnesota will happen much later than a head coach typically gets started with their new team. An agreement was reached two full weeks earlier, but the Vikings and O'Connell's representation couldn't begin hammering out a contract until this week.

For the Vikings, it's worth the wait.

"We are ecstatic to add Kevin as our head coach," said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf in a statement. "He is a strong leader, an innovative coach and an excellent communicator. Kevin played the game at all levels, which gives him a unique connection to players, and he is highly respected throughout the league. Vikings fans should be excited for the future of this team under Kevin's direction."

O'Connell, 36, is now the second-youngest head coach in the NFL. Only his former boss with the Rams, Sean McVay, is younger. O'Connell is 29 years younger than the man he's replacing, Mike Zimmer, who had been the Vikings' head coach for the past eight seasons.

By making this hire, the Vikings are going in a new direction. They're emphasizing youth, communication, and collaboration in pairing O'Connell with new 40-year-old general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. O'Connell, who played quarterback in the NFL and spent the past two seasons as McVay's right-hand man, is the Vikings' first offensive-minded head coach since Brad Childress was fired in 2010.

"As I spent time with Kevin during the interview process, it became immediately clear he will be a great partner in building this football team for long-term success," Adofo-Mensah said. "He understands what is critical to leading a team that wins at the highest level, and he has an ability to simplify the complex, which will help us in problem-solving in all football areas. He is a genuinely positive person who will help create a high-energy internal environment."

O'Connell grew up in southern California and played college football at San Diego State, throwing for 46 touchdowns and rushing for 19 during his four-year career. The Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2008, and he bounced around six different franchises during a five-year playing career. O'Connell then got into coaching as the Browns' QB coach in 2015. After spending one season on the 49ers' staff the following year, he was in Washington from 2017-19. McVay then hired O'Connell as his offensive coordinator in 2020.

The Rams went 27-12 over the past two seasons, including playoffs, and made a run to a Super Bowl victory as the No. 4 seed in the NFC this year. O'Connell was a huge part of that. McVay calls plays for the LA offense, but he's in constant communication with O'Connell throughout every game and values his input. O'Connell was heavily involved in the Rams' play design, scheme, game-planning, and teaching players in meetings and on the practice field. He was a big reason why Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and the entire Rams offense had the incredible season it did.

"Kevin is an impressive and respected leader who has been a part of some explosive offensive schemes," said Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf. "He has a tremendous football IQ and is passionate about preparing, developing and communicating with his players. Beyond the Xs and Os, everyone we spoke with throughout this search process spoke highly of Kevin's ability to motivate players, coaches and staff."

O'Connell will be introduced at a press conference at TCO Performance Center on Thursday at 4 p.m. central.

"I greatly appreciate the Wilf family, Kwesi and the entire Minnesota Vikings organization for providing the opportunity to be their next head coach," O'Connell said. "This is a franchise with a deep history and a tremendous fan base. Having been on the visitors' sideline at U.S. Bank Stadium and experiencing that environment as an opposing coach, I am excited to now have the support of these passionate Vikings fans. I am committed to working tirelessly to bring them a Super Bowl championship."

More quotes on O'Connell

All quotes via the Vikings.

Rams head coach Sean McVay

“Why I think he’ll be a great coach is he’s a great leader. I think he’s got great capacity and command for this game. He’s got a great ability to relate to the players and be able to connect with them. I think one of the most important things as a coach is, do the players know that you care about them and can you make them a better football player? Kevin checks both of those boxes. He’s got a great way about himself with people. He’s got phenomenal character. I can’t say enough good things about him and how fortunate I’ve been to have gotten to know him the way that I have over these last couple of years. He’s been vital to our success as a team and offensively, and I really lean heavily on him.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford

“He’s been spectacular… His demeanor and his ability to communicate and get to know guys on our team and demand a lot at the same time, I think, is something that will serve him well.”

Rams TE Kendall Blanton

“He’s a light in the room, a great personality… My guy, man, since day one. Just talking to him and picking his brain, learning how he sees the game and things like that. Vikings fans, be ready.”

Rams G David Edwards

“An excellent communicator…Someone I really enjoy coming into work and seeing. Has a great sense of humor. When he gets up in front of the unit, does our protection stuff, an incredibly intelligent guy.”

