Vikings Officially Sign Sheldon Richardson, Waive P Zach Von Rosenberg

It's official: Sheldon Richardson is a Minnesota Viking again, the team announced on Tuesday morning. It was first reported on Monday that a deal was near, but the reunion is now complete. This is Richardson's second stint in Minnesota after a strong performance back in 2018.

It's a one-year, $3.6 million deal with incentives that can make it worth up to $4.35 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That's excellent value for a starting-caliber three-technique. That $3.6 million is just shy of the exact amount of cap space ($3.73 million) the Vikings created when they reworked Danielle Hunter's deal on Monday.

In a corresponding move to keep the roster at 90 players, the Vikings waived 30-year-old rookie punter Zach Von Rosenberg, who has a cool backstory and will hopefully get another chance in the NFL. That means Britton Colquitt's job appears to be safe heading into the 2021 season.

Richardson is on the field at Vikings minicamp on Tuesday and going through a full practice, unlike Hunter, who is off to the side without a helmet. The veteran defensive tackle is wearing the No. 9 jersey previously held by Von Rosenberg, although it sounds like he may change that eventually.

Jerseys 90-99 are all currently occupied in Minnesota, but that may change when cuts are made following training camp. Jalyn Holmes (90) and James Lynch (92) stand out as two guys whose jobs are far from safe. Richardson has worn 91, 93, and 98 in his career.

Richardson, who is entering his ninth NFL season, will bring a much-needed pass-rushing presence to the interior of the Vikings' defensive line. He is a consistently productive pass rusher who gives Mike Zimmer and Andre Patterson another talented chess piece up front.

The Vikings' defense was a disaster last year. Zimmer and Rick Spielman are making sure there's no repeat of that in 2021 by loading that side of the ball with veteran talent and ample depth.

