Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Cameron Dantzler, Michael Pierce, Tyler Conklin

The Vikings will be without Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen, and Cameron Dantzler on Sunday night.

In addition to Kirk Cousins (COVID list), Adam Thielen (IR) and several other key players on reserve lists, the Vikings could be without a few more important pieces for Sunday night's must-win game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler is listed as doubtful with a calf injury, so he won't play. Nose tackle Michael Pierce and tight end Tyler Conklin are questionable on the final injury report, leaving their status to be determined when inactive lists come out on Sunday evening.

It's all setting up for an awfully tough task for the Vikings. Sean Mannion starting at QB instead of Cousins is the big blow, but losing Dantzler and possibly more doesn't exactly help.

With Dantzler out, Kris Boyd will presumably start at outside cornerback. The Vikings still have their top CB in Patrick Peterson, who should see a lot of Davante Adams with Boyd matching up against Allen Lazard or Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Boyd has mostly struggled throughout his career when forced to play significant snaps due to injuries in front of him on the depth chart.

It would be a big blow for the Vikings' defensive line if Pierce can't play. When healthy, he's been such an important part of their defense. Armon Watts and James Lynch would see expanded playing time if Pierce is out.

Conklin's backups at tight end are Chris Herndon and Luke Stocker. Ben Ellefson returned to practice this week and could potentially be activated from IR before the game.

