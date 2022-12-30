Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, James Lynch, David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson

The Vikings will be starting backup center Austin Schlottmann once again in Green Bay.

For the fourth consecutive game, the Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury as they take on the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay.

Bradbury was ruled out with a back injury after not practicing all week. At this point, it seems highly unlikely he plays next week in Chicago, either. The Vikings' focus will presumably be on getting Bradbury healthy for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. He tweaked the injury a couple weeks ago during a car accident.

That means Austin Schlottmann will make another start in Sunday's high-stakes showdown with the Packers. He's been adequate as a run blocker but has really struggled in pass protection, which is a concern against Green Bay defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Jarran Reed.

Also out for the Vikings this week is defensive tackle James Lynch, who is expected to miss at least the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury. Khyiris Tonga and rookie Esezi Otomewo will continue to be the top rotational players behind Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson at DT, with Ross Blacklock potentially active for the first time in a few weeks.

Left guard Ezra Cleveland and cornerback Cameron Dantzler will go into the Packers game with no injury designation. However, that doesn't necessarily mean Dantzler will get his starting job back from Duke Shelley. It'll be interesting to see what the Vikings decide at that spot.

For the Packers, star left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to play for the first time since Week 12. He also missed the teams' first meeting back in Week 1. Bakhtiari going against Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter — with Smith playing in his first game at Lambeau Field since leaving the Packers — should be fun to watch.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned on Friday. His status is up in the air. Return specialist Keisean Nixon appears to be out this week.

This post will be updated when the Packers' official injury report comes out.

