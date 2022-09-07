Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Jonathan Bullard Limited, Irv Smith Jr. Good to Go

The first official injury report of the 2022 season has arrived, and if you're a Vikings fan, you'll like the way it looks.

Every player on Minnesota's 53-man roster participated in practice on Wednesday. Only one player — starting defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard — was limited. Bullard, the team's No. 3 DL behind Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson, is dealing with a biceps injury.

If Bullard can't go, Ross Blacklock and rookie Esezi Otomewo would be next in line for playing time.

Other than that, everyone else is good to go unless something changes over the remainder of the week. That means Irv Smith Jr., who is coming off a thumb injury, will play. It means rookie defensive backs Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. will both be available after dealing with minor injuries during training camp. It means Jalen Nailor (concussion protocol) and Troy Dye (foot) are all clear.

That's the benefit of barely playing important players during the preseason and managing workloads throughout training camp like the Vikings did.

The Packers aren't quite as healthy.

No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard didn't practice, and his status for Sunday's game is up in the air due to an ankle injury. Starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both limited, as were safety Darnell Savage and tight end Robert Tonyan. Those are some very important players who could possibly miss Sunday's game. We'll have to stay tuned to the injury reports coming out of Green Bay on Thursday and Friday to see how things change.

Here's the full Wednesday report:

