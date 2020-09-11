SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Vikings vs. Packers Injury Report: No Vikings Listed, Raven Greene Questionable

Will Ragatz

The final injury report of the week is here ahead of the huge Vikings-Packers showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

As has been the case all week, the Vikings have no one listed on the injury report. That's a good thing, of course. But it also obscures the fact that the team will be without one of its best players, star defensive end Danielle Hunter, for this weekend's game (and at least two more). Because Hunter is on Injured Reserve and not the active roster, the team doesn't list him on the injury report.

GM Rick Spielman recently said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's optimistic Hunter will able to return after the minimum three weeks.

“I think we’re very optimistic – and we’ll see how it plays out – that Danielle hopefully will be able to be back after the three weeks," Spielman said. "But we’ll reassess where we’re at with the injury and make a decision from there.”

For the Packers, six players are listed on the final injury report. Tight end Marcedes Lewis (no injury) and inside linebacker Oren Burks (groin) – both of whom are starters – are good to go. Backup outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) is out.

The most important news here is that starting right tackle Billy Turner is doubtful to suit up for the Packers. He practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday but was held out of Friday's practice entirely as he deals with a knee injury. If he can't go, it'll be Rick Wagner at right tackle for Green Bay. That should be a favorable matchup for whoever is lining up at left defensive end, especially if that player is Yannick Ngakoue.

Backup defensive tackle Montravius Adams (toe) is also listed as doubtful. That leaves the Packers pretty thin up front behind starters Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, and Tyler Lancaster in Mike Pettine's 3-4 defense.

Lastly, backup safety Raven Greene is listed as questionable with a quadricep injury. He hasn't played since Week 2 against the Vikings last year, when he suffered an ankle injury. Greene will be part of the Packers' rotation at defensive back if he's cleared to play.

