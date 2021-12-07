Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Vikings to Get Patrick Peterson, Anthony Barr Back vs. Steelers — And Maybe Others

    The Vikings will have some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball for Thursday's game.
    Author:

    Reinforcements are coming for Mike Zimmer's defense ahead of a must-win game against the Steelers on Thursday night.

    Top cornerback Patrick Peterson was activated off the Reserve/COVID list on Tuesday morning, so he'll be back in the secondary to help cover Pittsburgh receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Peterson missed three games on injured reserve, returned to play against the Packers and 49ers, then missed the Lions game because of a positive test.

    Linebacker Anthony Barr is another. Barr — who was named the Vikings' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee on Tuesday — has been in and out of the lineup with a knee injury this season, missing the first four games and then returning, only to sit out against the Cowboys and Lions. He said he missed last week's game because he tweaked his knee against the 49ers, but made it clear that he'll be back for Thursday Night Football.

    "Yeah, I’ll be playing," he said.

    Read More

    There's also a possibility that Eric Kendricks could join those two in returning. The Vikings' star middle linebacker missed his first game of the season in Detroit with a biceps injury, and his absence was felt in the defeat. Kendricks has been back at practice this week in a limited fashion, so we'll see if he can return too.

    "It’s good to get all of the gang back," safeXavier Woods said. "It’s a blessing to be able to have, at this point of the league, have most of all your guys back. It’s tough to have all 11 from start to finish, but to have the majority of your guys at this point and to be in the position we’re in to continue in the playoff push is a blessing.

    Getting some key players back on offense feels a lot less likely. Adam Thielen has a high-ankle sprain, and although Zimmer doesn't think it's a season-ending injury, it would be a shock if he's able to play on Thursday. Thielen has yet to practice this week. Dalvin Cook also seems highly unlikely to play on a short week with his shoulder injury, and the same goes for Christian Darrisaw with his ankle. Anything is possible, but any of those three playing would surprise me.

    We'll learn more when the Vikings release their final injury report on Wednesday.

