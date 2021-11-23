Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Vikings Place Starting DT Dalvin Tomlinson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Tomlinson will likely miss Sunday's game against the 49ers, further weakening the Vikings' defensive line.
    Author:

    The Vikings' COVID-19 issues continue: they placed starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the Reserve/COVID list on Tuesday, likely knocking him out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

    Based on mask usage throughout this season, Tomlinson is believed to be unvaccinated. If that's the case and he tested positive, he's out for at least this week's game against the 49ers and potentially the following week against the Lions as well. If he's just on the list because of contact tracing, he could potentially play this 

    This is yet another blow to the Vikings' defensive line, which is already without Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce, both of whom are on injured reserve. The Vikings' only remaining healthy defensive tackles are Sheldon Richardson — who actually played defensive end last week and was excellent — Armon Watts, and James Lynch.

    The Vikings will presumably start Richardson at three-technique next to Watts, with Lynch seeing significant rotational snaps. Kenny Willekes should be back this week, so he'll join Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum in the rotation at DE, allowing Richardson to move back inside. The Vikings also have Patrick Jones II and Eddie Yarbrough as depth options at DE and T.Y. McGill and T.J. Smith as practice squad elevation candidates at DT.

    Read More

    Tomlinson joins backup safety and core special teamer Josh Metellus and practice squad fullback Jake Bargas on the COVID list. The Vikings activated Dakota Dozier from the list and he's back on the practice squad, which is good to see after he spent time in the hospital a couple weeks ago.

    Lastly, the Vikings released FB Garrett Groshek and C Spencer Pulley from the practice squad.

    The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year, $22 million deal this offseason. He has played in all ten games, averaging 40 snaps per game, and has recorded 13 pressures, 1.5 sacks, and 26 tackles. He spent the first four years of his career with the Giants.

    Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

    USATSI_16835838
    News

    Vikings Place Starting DT Dalvin Tomlinson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17208147
    News

    NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Back to .500 and Starting to Believe

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17115150
    News

    Playing Defensive End Out of Necessity, Sheldon Richardson Shined Against the Packers

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17208402
    News

    Adam Thielen Climbing Up Vikings' Franchise Leaderboards in Receptions, Touchdowns

    22 hours ago
    ZimKCGB
    News

    Kirk Cousins Thinks He Was Too Aggressive Against the Packers. Mike Zimmer Disagrees

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17208281_168388404_lowres
    News

    NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings Up to No. 6 Seed With Seven Games Remaining

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_17207955
    News

    Vikings Win Instant Classic Over Packers, 34-31, Behind Another Justin Jefferson Explosion

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_17206981
    News

    Vikings vs. Packers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 11

    Nov 21, 2021