Vikings Place Starting DT Dalvin Tomlinson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Vikings' COVID-19 issues continue: they placed starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the Reserve/COVID list on Tuesday, likely knocking him out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Based on mask usage throughout this season, Tomlinson is believed to be unvaccinated. If that's the case and he tested positive, he's out for at least this week's game against the 49ers and potentially the following week against the Lions as well. If he's just on the list because of contact tracing, he could potentially play this

This is yet another blow to the Vikings' defensive line, which is already without Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce, both of whom are on injured reserve. The Vikings' only remaining healthy defensive tackles are Sheldon Richardson — who actually played defensive end last week and was excellent — Armon Watts, and James Lynch.

The Vikings will presumably start Richardson at three-technique next to Watts, with Lynch seeing significant rotational snaps. Kenny Willekes should be back this week, so he'll join Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum in the rotation at DE, allowing Richardson to move back inside. The Vikings also have Patrick Jones II and Eddie Yarbrough as depth options at DE and T.Y. McGill and T.J. Smith as practice squad elevation candidates at DT.

Tomlinson joins backup safety and core special teamer Josh Metellus and practice squad fullback Jake Bargas on the COVID list. The Vikings activated Dakota Dozier from the list and he's back on the practice squad, which is good to see after he spent time in the hospital a couple weeks ago.

Lastly, the Vikings released FB Garrett Groshek and C Spencer Pulley from the practice squad.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year, $22 million deal this offseason. He has played in all ten games, averaging 40 snaps per game, and has recorded 13 pressures, 1.5 sacks, and 26 tackles. He spent the first four years of his career with the Giants.

