Vikings Place Three More Players on COVID List, Including Dede Westbrook

The Vikings, who are in the NFL's intensive protocols, are up to six players testing positive in the past two days.

The Vikings added three more players to the NFL's Reserve/COVID list on Tuesday: WR Dede Westbrook, practice squad RB A.J. Rose Jr, and practice squad WR Trishton Jackson. This comes just one day after they placed RB Alexander Mattison, WR Dan Chisena, and practice squad G Kyle Hinton on the list due to positive tests

The NFL as a whole is experiencing a surge in COVID problems right now. 37 players were added to the list on Monday due to positive tests, which is the most since that list was created in 2020. Dozens more players across the league have continued to be added on Tuesday.

The Vikings are one of the teams being hit the hardest. They're up to six players currently on the COVID list and are one of seven teams in the league's intensive protocols, which means daily testing for everyone — typically only unvaccinated players have to test daily — virtual meetings, enhanced mask-wearing requirements, and more. Minnesota has now had 20 players go onto the list this season, 16 of them since Nov. 4 and six of them in the last 24 hours.

The hope is that no one else will test positive or be popped as a close contact, but we'll just have to wait and see. It's a bit concerning, from a football perspective, to see several running backs and receivers going on the list, as Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson are two of the Vikings' most important players.

Only one of the three players added today is on the active roster, and that's Westbrook. If he can't play against the Bears on Monday night, the Vikings would be without their punt returner and No. 3 receiver (or 4, if Adam Thielen returns). K.J. Osborn would presumably step in as the punt returner, with Ihmir Smith-Marsette getting bumped up to the WR3 or WR4 spot depending on Thielen's status.

Westbrook is averaging a solid 8.3 yards per punt return this season with a long of 45.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.