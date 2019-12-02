Vikings Promote WR Alexander Hollins to Active Roster, Place LB Ben Gedeon on IR

The Vikings have promoted rookie wide receiver Alexander Hollins to the active roster ahead of their game against the Seahawks, the team announced Monday afternoon. In a corresponding move, linebacker Ben Gedeon has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season.

With Adam Thielen inactive for Monday night's game, Hollins becomes the team's fourth healthy wide receiver. With Chad Beebe out for the year and Josh Doctson being released recently, it came down to Hollins or Davion Davis, the two wideouts on the Vikings practice squad. Reports are that Hollins impressed in practice enough to earn the spot.

Hollins is a native of Mississippi and went to FCS Eastern Illinois University. After breaking out with 1,100 yards as a senior, he went undrafted and signed with the Vikings. The 6-foot-1, 166-pound Hollins theoretically offers more speed and deep-threat ability than either Bisi Johnson or Laquon Treadwell, but it's unlikely he will play a significant role against the Seahawks unless injuries occur.

This marks the end of the season for Gedeon, who has been dealing with multiple concussions in 2019. The third-year outside linebacker out of Michigan had established himself as a productive player, having started 22 games over the past three years. Unfortunately, concussions have been the story of his season.

The Vikings primarily only play two linebackers – Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr – but they also have Eric Wilson and Cameron Smith available for depth. Smith was promoted to the active roster when Doctson was released.