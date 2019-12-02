Viking
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Promote WR Alexander Hollins to Active Roster, Place LB Ben Gedeon on IR

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have promoted rookie wide receiver Alexander Hollins to the active roster ahead of their game against the Seahawks, the team announced Monday afternoon. In a corresponding move, linebacker Ben Gedeon has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season.

With Adam Thielen inactive for Monday night's game, Hollins becomes the team's fourth healthy wide receiver. With Chad Beebe out for the year and Josh Doctson being released recently, it came down to Hollins or Davion Davis, the two wideouts on the Vikings practice squad. Reports are that Hollins impressed in practice enough to earn the spot.

Hollins is a native of Mississippi and went to FCS Eastern Illinois University. After breaking out with 1,100 yards as a senior, he went undrafted and signed with the Vikings. The 6-foot-1, 166-pound Hollins theoretically offers more speed and deep-threat ability than either Bisi Johnson or Laquon Treadwell, but it's unlikely he will play a significant role against the Seahawks unless injuries occur.

This marks the end of the season for Gedeon, who has been dealing with multiple concussions in 2019. The third-year outside linebacker out of Michigan had established himself as a productive player, having started 22 games over the past three years. Unfortunately, concussions have been the story of his season.

The Vikings primarily only play two linebackers – Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr – but they also have Eric Wilson and Cameron Smith available for depth. Smith was promoted to the active roster when Doctson was released.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings-Seahawks Preview: Breaking Down Monday Night Football With Seahawk Maven

Will Ragatz
1 0

A back-and-forth conversation with Seahawk Maven ahead of Monday night's game.

How to Watch Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Seahawks TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Will Ragatz
0

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Adam Thielen Ruled Out For Monday Night Football Against Seahawks

Will Ragatz
1 0

The Vikings will once again be without Thielen this week.

Former Vikings Alan Page and John Randle Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Will Ragatz
0

Two of the greatest to ever do it get some well-deserved recognition.

Vikings-Seahawks Predictions Roundup: Media Expects Seahawks to Win in Primetime

Will Ragatz
0

Can the Vikings pull off the upset on Monday night?

Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson: From Big Ten Battles to MVP Candidates

Will Ragatz
0

Monday night will be the latest chapter in a long history of battles between Cousins and Wilson.

Vikings Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen Among Seven Starters Listed As "Limited"

Will Ragatz
0

The Vikings released their first injury report of the week on Thursday.

Vikings Used Bye Week to "Get Back to Fundamentals" Ahead of Stretch Run

Will Ragatz
0

The extra time off gave the Vikings an opportunity to reflect on what they need to improve going forward.

Will Ragatz

Excellent profile on Dalvin Cook from SI's own Kalyn Kahler.

0

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Vikings Facing Big Opportunity in Seattle

Will Ragatz
2 0

Where do the Vikings stand in the power rankings this week?