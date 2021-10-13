    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DaySkol Section+SI TIXSi.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Donates $500,000 to Team's Social Justice Committee

    Cousins has reportedly gotten more involved with the committee this season, as part of his overall effort to connect more with teammates.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made a point to become a better and more vocal leader this season. He has talked about becoming more comfortable in that role now that he's in his fourth year in Minnesota, and others have noticed. Mike Zimmer has praised Cousins' growth as a leader on numerous occasions this year, while teammates have noted that the veteran QB has more "swag" to him than in years past.

    That growth by Cousins entails a number of different things: increased confidence in voicing his opinions to Zimmer and speaking up in the locker room, an effort to connect on a deeper level with his teammates, and expanding his involvement in the local community.

    Last week, Cousins made a big gesture that ties multiple of those areas of emphasis together. He surprised the Vikings' social justice committee with a donation of $500,000 from the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation, according to the Star Tribune, announcing the gift during a committee meeting on October 5th.

    The committee, formed in 2018, involves players and coaches working on important issues like criminal justice reform, education, and voter registration. Headed by Andre Patterson, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Ameer Abdullah, and others, the committee gained a lot of attention with its initiatives and actions following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

    “For me, or really for my wife and I, and our family foundation, it was really a no-brainer," Cousins said on Wednesday. "We’ve observed the work that our social justice group here with the Vikings and our locker room has done, really, since before I got here. It’s just been very impressive the way players have led, and there’s been players very involved. And I’ve observed and just been really impressed. So we wanted to get involved in the community, and we thought it’s a no-brainer to just go through right where I go to work every day, the people we know, and it just made a lot of sense."

    Last year, the Wilf family, owners of the Vikings, donated $5 million towards the committee's efforts, in addition to their annual $500,000 contributions.

    "It touched my heart," Patterson said about Cousins' donation. "Very, very grateful for him to do that. It's something that he did not have to do. It's tremendous that he's showing that kind of support to our group, and helping our group go out and help more people. So I'm very prideful for him, and happy that he did that. I told him that, thanked him for that for that.

    "That group has been working hard, and people may not know it because it's behind the scenes and we don't go out and say 'look at me' and pound our chests and get in front of the media and talk about it. But they work all year round. They're busy on Tuesdays [when they hold their meetings], they're busy throughout the course of the week, and not just with financial support, but also being there physically. And so, it's one of the most prideful things that I've done since I've been here. And I'm just hoping that when I'm no longer here, that it carries on. Because I think it can help create huge change in not just Minneapolis, but in Minnesota."

    Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

    USATSI_16930658_168388404_lowres
    News

    Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Donates $500,000 to Team's Social Justice Committee

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16930302_168388404_lowres
    News

    NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Vikings Facing Another Must-Win on Sunday at Carolina

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16930308_168388404_lowres
    News

    Vikings Snap Counts and PFF Notes, Week 5: Debuts for Christian Darrisaw, Anthony Barr

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_16834049
    News

    Mike Zimmer Addresses Postgame Celebration With Kirk Cousins: 'He's Showing Emotion'

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_16930069_168388404_lowres
    News

    Five Takeaways From the Vikings' Dramatic, Too-Close-For-Comfort Win Over the Lions

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16929433_168388404_lowres
    News

    Vikings Fail to Impress, But 19-17 Win Over Lions Keeps Their Season Alive For Now

    Oct 10, 2021
    Darrisaw
    News

    Vikings Bench Rashod Hill, Insert Rookie Christian Darrisaw at Left Tackle

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_15178073
    News

    Vikings vs. Lions Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 5

    Oct 10, 2021