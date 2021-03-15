Vikings Re-Sign Offensive Tackle Rashod Hill on One-Year Deal

The Vikings are bringing back their swing tackle in Hill, who could potentially have a chance to start.

The Vikings are bringing back swing tackle Rashod Hill on a fully guaranteed one-year deal, according to his agent Brent Tessler. Hill apparently had offers from other teams but chose to return to Minnesota.

2021 will be the sixth season with the Vikings for the 29-year-old Hill. After going undrafted out of Southern Miss, he began his career with the Jaguars but was poached off their practice squad by the Vikings during his rookie year.

Hill has been a reliable swing tackle during his time in Minnesota. He has made 17 career starts on both sides of the offensive line while also playing on special teams. The 6'6" Hill has great size and is a solid pass protector who is limited a bit by a lack of mobility.

In 2017, his first full season with the Vikings, Hill started seven games (mostly at right tackle) and played well. He allowed one sack and 19 pressures that year on 323 pass blocking snaps. The following year, Hill started eight games, splitting time pretty evenly between right and left tackle. He struggled more that season, allowing five sacks and 28 pressures.

Over the past two seasons, with Riley Reiff and Brian O'Neill not missing much time, Hill has only played a total of 270 snaps with two Week 17 starts. He's been solid during those limited reps, allowing no sacks and finishing with a PFF grade above 70 in both years.

It's possible that the Vikings could give Hill a chance to compete for a starting tackle job in 2021, depending on what else they do to address the offensive line in free agency and the draft. Maybe he's a bridge to Ezra Cleveland or a rookie opposite O'Neill. Choosing to return to Minnesota over other offers could indicate that he thinks he has a chance to start. If not, he'll continue to be one of the better swing tackles in the league and will stay ready to step in if either starting tackle has to miss time.

This one-year deal allows Hill to become a free agent again next offseason, when the salary cap is expected to bounce back.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.