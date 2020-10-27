Vikings Release Brett Jones, Sign Marcus Sayles to Practice Squad

For the second straight day, the Vikings have made a few minor roster moves. On Monday, they signed two cornerbacks to the active roster and designated two players for return from IR. Today, they released veteran offensive lineman Brett Jones and signed cornerback Marcus Sayles to the practice squad. Linebacker Cale Garrett was released from the practice squad, and PS kicker Chase McLaughlin was protected like he has been every week.

Got all that?

Jones was the team's backup center, but it was notable that the Vikings never seemed to consider him as an option to play guard, even with their incredible struggles at that position. The 29-year-old Canadian is a strong pass-protector but doesn't have the mobility that the Vikings require in their zone-blocking scheme.

Jones began his professional football career in the CFL before spending three seasons with the Giants, including starting 13 games in 2017. He was traded to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick during the 2018 preseason and started the first three games while Pat Elflein was recovering from an injury.

This move is presumably to make room for Elflein on the active roster. Jones' time with the Vikings might not be over, as they could look to re-sign him to the practice squad, which is where he began the 2020 season.

Sayles is another player with CFL experience. He's a slot corner who the Vikings signed in January following two strong seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Sayles – who went undrafted out of West Georgia in 2017 and had brief stints with the Bills and Rams before joining the CFL – was waived by the Vikings back in mid-August.

Given all of their injuries at corner, it makes sense for the Vikings to add Sayles back to the practice squad.

Garrett, a rookie linebacker from Missouri, was released from the practice squad just over a month after being signed.

The Vikings will still need to waive one more player from the active roster to create room for Troy Dye when he is activated from IR. They currently have one open spot on the practice squad, which could go to Jones or whoever is waived next.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.