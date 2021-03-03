Vikings Release TE Kyle Rudolph After Ten Seasons in Minnesota

The Vikings released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday, ending a ten-year run in Minnesota for the 2011 second-round pick out of Notre Dame.

This was an expected move. Rudolph's usage had declined over the past couple seasons, making the pricey contract extension he signed in 2019 a poor value for the Vikings. By cutting him, Minnesota saves $5.1 million in salary cap space while eating $4.35 million in dead cap.

Rudolph was the Vikings' longest-tenured player, a title that now goes to 2012 draftee Harrison Smith. He finishes his career in Minnesota with 469 catches, 4,642 yards, and 50 touchdowns, including playoffs. Since 2011, only Jimmy Graham and Rob Gronkowski have more regular season touchdowns among tight ends than Rudolph's 48.

In his second NFL season, back in 2012 when Christian Ponder was his quarterback, Rudolph caught a career-high nine touchdown passes and made his first Pro Bowl. He had his best statistical season in 2016 with 840 receiving yards and seven TDs, then returned to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after an eight-TD campaign. With his 6'6" size and massive, reliable hands, Rudolph became known as one of the best red zone threats in the NFL over the past decade.

His role slipped over the past two seasons for a couple of reasons. The Vikings drafted his successor, Alabama's Irv Smith Jr., in the second round in 2019. That year, they also adopted Gary Kubiak's run-heavy scheme and have had the third-fewest pass attempts in the league since then. Rudolph's $9.5 million cap hit in 2021 was never going to be a smart investment given his role in the offense and the Vikings' younger options at tight end, and Rudolph said this offseason he had no interest in taking a pay cut.

To say goodbye to his home of the past ten years, Rudolph penned an essay in The Player's Tribune entitled "Dear Minnesota" that I recommend reading.

"My career is my career, and I’m really excited about whatever is around the corner. I think I have a lot of good football still to play — and the fire inside of me to win a Super Bowl is burning as strong as ever. That’s the one big goal I have left. But it’s still just football. Minnesota, on the other hand….. it’s so much bigger than that. It’s where our future is. It’s where our heart is. It’s home. Thanks again, Vikings fans — for everything. We’ll see you around."

Rudolph and his wife Jordan devoted an incredible amount of time and effort into the Twin Cities community, working closely with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. His charitable work resulted in Rudolph being named the Vikings' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He was also an important leader in the Vikings' locker room for many years, having been named a team captain four times.

The Vikings released the following statements from GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer:

Spielman: From the moment we drafted Kyle as a young man out of Notre Dame in 2011, through his 10th season with the Vikings in 2020, he has been one of the premier tight ends in the NFL and most influential and positive leaders I’ve ever been around. Kyle and Jordan have made such an immeasurable impact on our team and community that may never be matched. The energy they have invested in the community, most notably through the End Zone at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, is truly remarkable. I admire Kyle and we will miss him and his family. We sincerely wish them the best.”

Zimmer: “Kyle has been a leader and mentor for us on and off the field from the first day I arrived in Minnesota. He has been such an important part of this team and community throughout his career and it has been an honor to coach him the last seven seasons. He will be missed, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Rudolph is now a free agent and will choose a new destination in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Vikings will move forward with Smith and Tyler Conklin as their top tight ends. They still have more work to do to create cap space ahead of free agency.