Vikings Re-Sign Dakota Dozier For Additional Depth on Offensive Line

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have re-signed guard Dakota Dozier on a one-year deal worth $1 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Dozier was an important backup on the offensive line in 2019, starting four games and playing over 350 offensive snaps. He can capably fill in at either guard spot when needed.

Dozier spent the first five years of his career with the Jets after being taken in the fourth round in 2014. He started seven games for the Jets between 2016 and 2018. Dozier received high marks from Pro Football Focus for his performance in 2016, but has graded out poorly in every other year of his career. Still, Dozier's size and experience are beneficial for the Vikings as a backup option. He turns 29 at the end of April.

This signing completes the Vikings' efforts to retain depth on their offensive line over the past week. They have re-signed swing tackle Rashod Hill, backup center/guard Brett Jones, and now Dozier. All three will compete for starting jobs in training camp, but are very likely to remain in backup roles because of their limited ceilings as players.

As of now, prior to the draft, here's roughly what the Vikings' depth chart on the line looks like:

Left tackle: Riley Reiff, Rashod Hill, Aviante Collins

Left guard: Pat Elflein, Dakota Dozier

Center: Garrett Bradbury, Brett Jones

Right guard: Dru Samia, Dakota Dozier

Right tackle: Brian O'Neill, Oli Udoh

Basically, it's the same as it was last season, with the one key difference being that recently-released right guard Josh Kline is no longer included.

Moving forward, the Vikings still need to add another guard and a left tackle of the future. A few realistic early-round draft options are interior lineman Cesar Ruiz and tackles Josh Jones, Austin Jackson, Lucas Niang, Ezra Cleveland, and Prince Tega Wanogho.

