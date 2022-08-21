Vikings Rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. Leaves Preseason Game With Ankle Injury

Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. left Saturday night's preseason game against the 49ers with what appeared to be a non-contact injury to his right leg. He was down on the field for a bit before being helped to the sidelines by a couple trainers. Booth didn't seem to be able to put much weight on his leg as he limped off.

Shortly afterwards, Booth was ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

Here's how he got hurt:

Hopefully it's not serious. We'll see if head coach Kevin O'Connell has any updates to provide after the game.

Booth was the No. 42 overall pick out of Clemson in April's draft. The talented, athletic cornerback had the tools and production to be a first-round pick, but a lengthy injury history caused him to fall into the second round. Booth dealt with a plethora of ailments during his college career, including a hernia that he had surgery on prior to the draft.

During his first training camp, Booth has been in a battle with Cameron Dantzler for a starting job. He impressed early in camp with an interception and several other nice plays, but probably remains behind Dantlzer in that competition.

There are three weeks until the Packers come to U.S. Bank Stadium for the regular season opener. Booth had 3 tackles against the 49ers prior to leaving the game.

