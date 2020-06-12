InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Rookie WRs Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn Give Back During Pandemic

Will Ragatz

Vikings rookie wide receivers Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn haven't signed their first NFL contracts yet, but they're still stepping up and helping out during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jefferson, who the Vikings selected in the first round of this year's NFL draft, recently teamed up with a pair of companies to donate 10,000 face masks to Children's Minnesota. 

Masks are one of the best tools we have in the effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Jefferson's donation not only provides masks for children, parents, and health care workers, but it helps raise awareness on the importance of widespread mask usage.

"Excited to donate much needed Bella+Canvas masks to Children's MN with the help of the Vikings in an effort to flatten the curve," Jefferson wrote on Instagram. "We just sent 10,000 masks yesterday to fight COVID-19, but it only works if everyone wears their mask."

Osborn, a fifth-round pick, went with a different route to help fight against this pandemic. He recently returned to his hometown of Ypsilanti, MI, and donated bottles of hand sanitizer to residents of the community.

“It’s great; it’s huge,” Osborn told MLive. “It’s something I wanted to do since I was a kid. I’ve been blessed to be in a position I’m in to be able to come back here to my roots and give back to the community. It’s the first of many so I’m really happy.”

These two rookie receivers are following in the footsteps of the veteran leader at their position. Earlier this offseason, Adam Thielen's foundation donated $100,000 to various causes to help families during this crisis, and also hosted a radiothon to raise additional funds.

Back in March when this pandemic began in the United States, the Wilfs and the Vikings organization donated $500,000 in COVID-19 relief.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

94 Days Until Vikings Football: Previewing Jaleel Johnson's 2020 Season

The Vikings defensive tackle is entering a make-or-break season in the final year of his rookie deal.

Will Ragatz

95 Days Until Vikings Football: 2020 is Ifeadi Odenigbo's Time to Shine

The former seventh-round pick is primed to step into a starting role for the first time in his career.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Announce $5 Million Donation to Social Justice Causes, Creation of George Floyd Scholarship

The Vikings organization is taking meaningful steps towards fixing the problem of social injustice in the United States.

Will Ragatz

What is a Realistic, 'Reasonable' Price For a Dalvin Cook Extension?

10M? 13M? 16M? What will the price end up looking like for Dalvin Cook's next contract?

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Ranking the NFC North Tight End Rooms For 2020

Tight end is one of the weaker position groups in the division. Which team has the upper hand?

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Vikings Facility Reopens To Some Staff, But Players May Not Be Back For a While

The Vikings proceeded with the first phase of their re-opening plan on Monday.

Will Ragatz

96 Days Until Vikings Football: Armon Watts Could Have a Big Role in 2020

The 2019 sixth-round defensive tackle showed plenty of potential last season and could earn a large role.

Will Ragatz

Who Has More Leverage in Contract Negotiations, Dalvin Cook or the Vikings?

This is an unfair world for elite running backs. Dalvin Cook might find that out the hard way.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to Hold Out Until He Receives "Reasonable" Extension

The Vikings' star running back won't be showing up for team activities until he gets a "reasonable" deal.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Calling Justin Jefferson an Upgrade Over Stefon Diggs is Disrespectful

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks Justin Jefferson can be an upgrade for the Vikings in 2020.

Will Ragatz

by

ibnfrey