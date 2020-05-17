InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Safety Anthony Harris Signs Franchise Tender

Will Ragatz

Vikings safety Anthony Harris has signed the franchise tender and will officially be back in Minnesota for the 2020 season, he announced on social media Sunday afternoon. The deal pays him $11.44 million this season, and he will hit free agency again in 2021 unless the team signs him to a long-term extension before July 15th.

"During the past five years, Minnesota has become home and is where I want to continue to develop as a player having only scratched the surface," Harris said in a statement he released on Twitter and Instagram. "I will let my agents and the Vikings work towards long term certainty in Minnesota, but I am excited to be back for the 2020 season."

Harris led all players in the NFL last season with seven interceptions across the regular season and playoffs, and was graded as the top safety in the league by Pro Football Focus. It was an incredible breakout season for a player who went undrafted out of Virginia in 2015.

Harris hit free agency this offseason, and for a while it seemed like the Vikings were preparing to let him walk. Then they made the surprising move to utilize the franchise tag for just the third time in team history, keeping Harris around for the time being. There were reports that they were still open to trading him, but a deal never materialized. Since then, the two sides have been engaged in talks towards a long-term extension. Those talks will continue going forward until the July 15th deadline.

"I am excited for the new challenges the 2020 season will bring, but I am most excited for the opportunity to help bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota and the best fans in the country," Harris said.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucky Brooks Ranks Danielle Hunter as the Third-Best Edge Rusher in the NFL

Is this the correct ranking for Hunter?

Will Ragatz

Aaron Rodgers' Unhappiness is Good News For The Vikings

Aaron Rodgers has acknowledged the possibility of finishing his career elsewhere. That should make Vikings fans happy.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Finalize Dates and Times for 2020 Preseason Schedule

We now know the exact dates and times for all of the Vikings' preseason games.

Will Ragatz

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks Selling Paintings for COVID-19 Relief Funds

This is a cool move from Kendricks, who is using his off-the-field talents to benefit a great cause.

Will Ragatz

Mike Zimmer's Quarantine Setup: Hunting, Fishing, and Talking Defense With His Son

The Vikings head coach has one of his co-defensive coordinators living with him at the Zimmer Ridge Ranch in Kentucky.

Will Ragatz

Jeff Gladney Named One of the Rookies Facing the Most Pressure in 2020

The Vikings may have to count on their first-round cornerback to contribute right away.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Defensive Ends Preview: Is Ifeadi Odenigbo Ready for a Three-Down Role?

Odenigbo is in line to take over Everson Griffen's starting job across from superstar Danielle Hunter.

Will Ragatz

Harrison Smith Ranks No. 22 on PFF's Top 101 Players of the 2010s

The Vikings' star safety cracks the top 25 of Pro Football Focus's all-decade ranking.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Win the NFC North in NFL.com's Simulations of 2020 Season

The average of 100,000 simulations by Cynthia Frelund has the Vikings winning the NFC North this season.

Will Ragatz

Adrian Peterson Ranks No. 35 on PFF's Top 101 Players of the 2010s

The former MVP running back is the first Vikings player to appear on PFF's list of the best players of the decade.

Will Ragatz