Vikings-Saints Thursday Injury Report: Dalvin Cook Upgraded to Full Participation

Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Za'Darius Smith all missed practice on Thursday.
It looks like Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is prepared to play through a shoulder injury against the Saints on Sunday. Cook, who has dealt with shoulder injuries before, was a full participant in Minnesota's practice on Thursday. If he continues feeling OK, he'll likely play with a shoulder harness on in London.

Fullback C.J. Ham (foot) also practiced on Thursday after missing the first session of the week, so the Vikings should have their backfield at full strength.

The news isn't as positive on the defensive side. OLB Za'Darius Smith, who leads the Vikings with 12 pressures in three games, missed a second consecutive practice with a knee injury. His status for Sunday's game in London is very much in question now. Also, rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) missed another practice, despite the Vikings saying earlier in the week they expected to get him back this week.

For the Saints, quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and top wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) remained out on Thursday. There's a chance New Orleans could have to turn to Andy Dalton at quarterback this week. If Thomas can't play, the Saints' primary receivers would be Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Tre'Quan Smith.

Here's the full injury report from Thursday. Check back tomorrow for the final updates and injury designations.

