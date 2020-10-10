Vikings-Seahawks Predictions: Can Minnesota Pull an Upset in Primetime?

For the third straight year, the Vikings are in Seattle for a primetime game. Minnesota lost on Monday night in 2018 and 2019, and there isn't much reason to believe they'll have a different fate on Sunday night this time around. The Seahawks are 4-0 and have the league's most productive offense, while the Vikings are 1-3 and have major question marks on defense.

However, the Vikings have also shown plenty of offensive firepower of their own over the past two weeks, suggesting they have what it takes to potentially keep pace with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in a shootout. If they can execute well on that side of the ball and find a way to come up with a couple stops, there's a chance they could shock the world and leave Seattle with a win.

I'll start with my prediction before we turn to the national experts.

Will's pick: Seahawks 38, Vikings 35

I've been impressed with the Vikings' offense over the past two weeks, particularly when it comes to the emergence of rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He looks like the real deal and could be in for another impressive performance on Sunday Night Football. Like most people, I think this is going to be a shootout considering what we've seen from these two defenses. I just trust Wilson more than Kirk Cousins to get the job done late in a close game.

SI MMQB: Out of the six pickers from SI's MMQB, only one – Andrew Brandt – is going with the Vikings. Full picks here.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31

Russell Wilson is not the only mad bomber in this game. No quarterback has thrown deep more often this season than Kirk Cousins , according to PFF, with increasingly productive results. Rookie WR Justin Jefferson has played so well the last two weeks that I'm afraid to say more about it, and the Vikings have another plus matchup against a Seahawks secondary missing Jamal Adams again. There's little reason to believe the Vikings have fixed their defensive problems enough to slow down the Seahawks, but Minnesota should make this game fun with no one running better than Dalvin Cook. All your fantasy options into the pool!

Bleacher Report Staff: Seahawks 30, Vikings 27

For the third consecutive season, the Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in prime time. Seattle won and covered in each of the previous two matchups, but the majority of our experts figure the Vikes can at least keep it close in a desperate situation Sunday night at CenturyLink Field.

Mike Florio, PFT: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Mike Zimmer has never beaten the Seahawks. This is his best chance, especially with no fans in Seattle. He'll come close to doing it, and could possibly pull it off.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Seahawks 38, Vikings 28

The Vikings are starting to turn it on after a rough start, but Russell Wilson will cook up a big game as the Seahawks win.

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Vikings Reporter: Seahawks 38, Vikings 31

Bold prediction: Seattle achieving its first 5-0 start in franchise history isn't that bold. You know what is? Wilson and the Seahawks accomplishing that feat in spite of Vikings wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen each scoring a touchdown and posting over 100 yards receiving. Seattle's defense has allowed 94 catches and 1,345 yards to receivers in the first four games of the season, and that trend is set to continue in Week 5. It's going to take Wilson another shootout to beat the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Brady Henderson, ESPN Seahawks Reporter: Seahawks 31, Vikings 24

What to watch for: Can Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson continue his historic start and his excellence in prime time? He has thrown 16 touchdown passes this season, tied for the most in NFL history through a team's first four games. And he has a combined 26-7-1 record over his career in Sunday night, Monday night and Thursday night games.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

The Vikings salvaged their season for the time being by beating the Texans on the road. This Seattle offense is much better than that one, and Russell Wilson will have big day against the Minnesota defense. But Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook will keep up against a bad Seattle defense. It will be tight.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Seahawks 41, Vikings 31

With Seattle's vaunted 12th man sidelined, the Vikings should be able to move the ball easily on the 32nd-ranked defense. But Kirk Cousins won't outscore MVP front-runner Russell Wilson.

Sam Farmer, LA Times: Seahawks 33, Vikings 27

Minnesota is getting better. Justin Jefferson is playing that Stefon Diggs role, and Dalvin Cook is rolling. Seattle’s defense gives up a lot of ground, but this comes down to Russell Wilson taking control.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 27, Texans 24

The Vikings will be coming out firing with Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, but also know Dalvin Cook's running is a key source of chunk plays and will do their best to score touchdowns while also controlling time of possession to protect their defense. Unfortunately, the Seahawks will have the same game plan with Chris Carson to complement Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. These teams played a high-scoring thriller in Seattle last December, and this game will mirror that with a fantasy bonanza in prime time.

