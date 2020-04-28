Where Are the Vikings in SI's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings?

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, SI's MMQB team has released its post-draft NFL power rankings. Based on the opinions of six voters – Albert Breer, Andrew Brandt, Gary Gramling, Mitch Goldich, Conor Orr, and Jenny Vrentas – these rankings give a good look at the NFL landscape following free agency and the draft.

After losing a great deal of talent in March and pulling off a strong draft in April, the Vikings check in at No. 13 in the power rankings. Interestingly, the voters were somewhat all over the place with Minnesota's ranking. They were placed as high as No. 7 and as low as No. 19, a 12-spot range that is tied for fourth-biggest among all teams.

The ranking of 13th is a fall of five spots from the last time the full MMQB staff voted on power rankings, which was shortly after the Super Bowl. The Vikings were 8th back then, as they were coming off of an appearance in the NFC divisional round.

A few months later, 13th feels just about right for these Vikings. They lost a great deal of starting-level talent, including star receiver Stefon Diggs and a sizable chunk of the secondary. While Minnesota's draft was widely viewed as a highly successful one, it's difficult to ask rookies – even first-round picks Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney – to replace established NFL starters right away.

Still, the Vikings have plenty of top-tier talent left on the roster, and if the rookie class can step up and help fill some holes, the Vikings could easily be contending for a playoff spot next year.

The gap between the Vikings and Packers has been widened since the Super Bowl, even if the Packers didn't address any immediate needs in this year's draft. Green Bay is tied for seventh in these power rankings. The Vikings are solidly ahead of the Bears (23rd) and Lions (25th).

Notably, the Vikings are 9th among NFC teams, trailing the 49ers, Saints, Eagles, Seahawks, Packers, Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Rams. With seven teams set to make the playoffs in each conference, the Vikings will have to either beat out the Packers or several other wild card teams to qualify.

