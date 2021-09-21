Vikings Sign Backup QB Sean Mannion to Active Roster, Ameer Abdullah Goes to Practice Squad

Mannion needed to be added to the 53-man roster to remain in his role as Kirk Cousins' backup.

The Vikings have signed quarterback Sean Mannion to their active 53-man roster, according to the NFL's transactions wire. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press was the first to report the move. In a corresponding move, they've released running back Ameer Abdullah and signed him to the practice squad.

Mannion had been elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster in each of the first two weeks of this season. Players can only be elevated twice before needing to be signed to the active roster.

The Vikings drafted Kellen Mond in the third round this year, but they don't think he's ready to be their primary backup just yet. So they elevated Mannion for the games against the Bengals and Cardinals, and signing him to the active roster will allow him to remain Kirk Cousins' backup. Mond is a developmental prospect who has been a healthy scratch in both weeks to start his rookie year.

Abdullah is back on the Vikings' practice squad, which is where he began the season. As a veteran, he didn't need to go through the waiver process when being released. Abdullah was elevated from the PS in Week 1, handling three touches for 19 yards on nine snaps. He was signed to the active roster prior to Week 2 and was targeted on his only snap of the game, a key third down in the fourth quarter when Dalvin Cook was dealing with an ankle sprain. Abdullah has one more standard elevation available.

Mannion was signed to the Vikings' practice squad at the beginning of this month after being waived by the Seahawks. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as Cousins' backup, and was brought back after Jake Browning couldn't hold onto the job during the preseason.

Cousins has never missed a game due to injury since becoming a starting quarterback in 2015, but his unvaccinated status puts him at risk of landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test or as a close contact. Mannion is fully vaccinated.

The Vikings play the Seahawks this week. Mannion was with Seattle during all of August.

