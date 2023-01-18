Vikings Sign Curtis Weaver to Futures Contract, Lose Kyle Hinton and Myles Dorn

The Vikings also signed several of their own practice squad players to futures deals.

The Vikings have signed a handful of players to futures contracts, including former Dolphins fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, who was a highly productive edge rusher in college.

They also signed six of their own practice squad players to futures contracts: WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE Nick Muse, OLB Benton Whitley, and C Josh Sokol.

Lastly, the Vikings lost a couple of their practice squad players to futures deals with other teams. G Kyle Hinton signed with the Falcons and S Myles Dorn signed with the Panthers. A couple other PS players, like WR Dan Chisena and DT T.J. Smith, are still mulling their decisions.

Weaver is probably the most notable news here. He was a fifth-rounder in 2020 after three dominant seasons at Boise State, in which he racked up 34 sacks, 47.5 total TFLs, two INTs, and three forced fumbles. In August of his rookie season, he was waived with an injury designation and picked up by the Browns, spending the season on their IR list.

Weaver spent the 2021 season on the Browns, practice squad, making his NFL debut in Week 18 and recording a tackle. He was on the practice squad again this season until being released in early October. A month later, Weaver was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Now Weaver, who turns 25 in August, is back in the NFL with the Vikings. The 6'2", 265-pound defensive lineman will look to make the team or practice squad in 2023. It hasn't worked out for him so far, but with his age and college production, there's still a glimmer of potential.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.