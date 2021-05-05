Vikings Sign Former Minnesota State Mankato WR Shane Zylstra, Move Him to Tight End

Zylstra broke Adam Thielen's records in Mankato, and now he'll compete for a spot on the Vikings.

The Vikings have signed former Minnesota State Mankato wide receiver Shane Zylstra, his agent announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings are moving the 6'5", 230-pound Zylstra to tight end. He'll try to follow in Adam Thielen's path as an undrafted star from Mankato to make the Vikings and develop into an impact player.

Zylstra, a native of Spicer, MN, had a dominant career for the Mavericks, with four-year totals of 227 catches, 4,297 yards, and 55 touchdowns in 54 games. As a senior in 2019, he broke Thielen's single-season school records with 81 catches, 1,676 receiving yards, and 18 receiving touchdowns.

After going undrafted in 2020, Zylstra was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented him from having the tryout opportunities that he may have had in a normal year. He participated in the University of Minnesota's pro day this year, back in late March, and was scheduled to attend some rookie minicamps soon before he signed with the Vikings.

Zylstra is the younger brother of Brandon Zylstra, who played college ball at Concordia-Moorhead, began his professional career in the CFL, spent the 2018 season with the Vikings, and currently plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Shane Zylstra will compete with 2019 UDFA Brandon Dillon and recent fifth-round draft pick Zach Davidson for the Vikings' No. 3 tight end job behind Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin. Dillon has the most experience and is a solid blocker, but Davidson — who is 6'7", 245 and a great athlete — and Zylstra have more upside in the passing game.

The Vikings' wide receiver depth remains unchanged with Zylstra moving to tight end. Beyond Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, Minnesota has a bunch of players competing for the WR3 job. Incumbents Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson are joined by fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette, 2020 rookies K.J. Osborn and Dan Chisena, and recent UDFA pickups Blake Proehl, Whop Philyor, and Myron Mitchell.

