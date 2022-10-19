Vikings Sign Former Rams, Chiefs OLB Benton Whitley to 53-Man Roster

The Vikings have signed rookie outside linebacker Benton Whitley to their 53-man roster off of the Chiefs' practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday. A spot was open after wide receiver Blake Proehl was waived on Tuesday.

Whitley (6'4", 260) attended Holy Cross, an FCS school in Massachusetts. As a senior, he had 5.5 sacks, 11.5 total tackles for loss, 49 total tackles, and a forced fumble. He went undrafted this year and signed with the Rams. Whitley had four pressures in LA's preseason opener against the Chargers.

After being waived in final roster cuts, Whitley began this season on the Rams' practice squad. The Chiefs then poached him to their active roster, only to eventually waive him and bring them back to their practice squad. The Vikings are now his third team in the last month or so.

Whitley is an interesting prospect because of his speed, bend, and work ethic. He gives the Vikings some additional depth in their outside linebacker room, joining Za'Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, and fellow undrafted rookie Luiji Vilain, who made his NFL debut on Sunday. Whitley faces an uphill battle to see the field for the Vikings, but it would likely come on special teams if that happens.

Some fans may have been hoping for a splashier move after a roster spot was opened up this week, specifically in the form of Odell Beckham Jr., who has a history with Kevin O'Connell. However, having torn his ACL in the Super Bowl just eight months ago, it seems like Beckham will wait until November to sign with a team. The Vikings also have basically no cap space at the moment, so that needs to change if they're going to make a major addition in the coming weeks.

