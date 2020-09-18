Vikings Sign Josh Metellus and Brett Jones to Active Roster, Waive Nate Meadors

The Vikings announced a couple roster moves on Friday: they've signed rookie safety Josh Metellus and veteran offensive lineman Brett Jones to the active roster, and have waived safety Nate Meadors.

Jones takes the spot of Pat Elflein on the active roster after Elflein was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Elflein has a torn ligament in his thumb and there's a chance he'll have to miss more than the minimum three games, according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

Second-year player Dru Samia will make his first career start at right guard on Sunday and will likely keep that job until Elflein returns (or beyond, if he's impressive).

Jones is a sixth-year veteran who will serve as the team's backup center with Elflein out. The Canadian is arguably the best pass-blocker of all of the Vikings' interior offensive linemen, but is somewhat limited athletically. He could potentially see action at guard if Dakota Dozier or Samia were to miss time, though it's unclear if he'd be ahead of rookie Ezra Cleveland in the pecking order for those snaps.

If you want to learn more about Jones, read this.

The Vikings are shaking things up with their No. 3 safety, with Metellus replacing Meadors. Last week, the Vikings signed Meadors to the active roster after placing Danielle Hunter on IR. The 2019 UDFA only played on special teams against the Packers, as starters Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith played every defensive snap.

This week, the Vikings have decided to go in a different direction. Metellus, a sixth-round pick out of Michigan this year, will be in line for snaps if either Harris or Smith have to come off the field for any reason.

I would expect Meadors to re-join the Vikings' practice squad unless another team scoops him up first. The Vikings currently have two available spots on the 16-man PS. They also have veteran safety George Iloka on their practice squad, but he might not be ready to go just yet after being signed this week.

It seems likely that Iloka will be added to the active roster eventually, perhaps at the expense of Metellus.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.