Vikings Sign S Theo Jackson, Place RB Ty Chandler on Injured Reserve

Jackson gives the Vikings some additional depth at safety and on special teams.
The Vikings have placed running back Ty Chandler on injured reserve with a broken thumb. To take his place on the roster, they've signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans' practice squad.

Chandler, the Vikings' No. 4 RB, broke his thumb while playing special teams in his NFL debut on Sunday. The fifth-round pick out of North Carolina will miss at least four games while he recovers. For now, the Vikings will roll with just three RBs (Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Kene Nwangwu) on the active roster, though they do have another (Bryant Koback) on the practice squad.

Jackson was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round this year (No. 204 overall) out of Tennessee, but was waived in final roster cuts. As a fifth-year senior last year, he racked up 78 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and a pick-six. Jackson isn't the biggest safety at 6'1", 198 pounds, but he's an incredible athlete. He has 4.46 speed and a 37-inch vertical jump, among other strong testing numbers.

Jackson gives the Vikings another great athlete they can deploy on special teams, once he's up to speed. He also gives them a little more depth at safety with first-round pick Lewis Cine out for the year. Behind starters Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum, Jackson joins a pair of third-year players in Josh Metellus and Myles Dorn.

The Vikings still have one open spot on their practice squad.

