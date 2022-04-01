Vikings Sign Veteran Guard Chris Reed to Two-Year Deal

The Vikings have signed veteran guard Chris Reed to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports. The Minnesota State Mankato product will compete with Jesse Davis, Wyatt Davis, and others for the Vikings' vacant starting job at right guard.

Reed, who turns 30 this summer, is entering his eighth year in the NFL. He played in 14 games for the Colts last year, starting six of them and seeing time at both guard spots. He filled in very nicely for Indianapolis when called upon, eventually earning the starting job at RG. In 2020, Reed started a career-high 14 games for the Panthers at left guard.

Reed was signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He worked his way up from the practice squad to the active roster, sticking around in Jacksonville for four years and making eight starts. He was with the Dolphins in 2019 before being waived and claimed by the Panthers.

This is a nice pickup for the Vikings. Reed brings experience and talent to the competition for the right guard spot. Pro Football Focus has given him good grades as a run-blocker over the past three years, although his pass-blocking grades have only been mediocre. Because Reed is joining the Vikings on a two-year deal, I think he might enter the team's offseason program as the slight favorite over Jesse Davis to eventually win that RG job.

The Vikings now have two Minnesota State Mavericks on the roster. Reed played with Adam Thielen from 2010-12 and started a total of 46 games in Mankato. He was also an 11-time Division II track and field All-American who set records in the shot put and other throwing events.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.