Vikings Signing Former Cardinals Linebacker Jordan Hicks to Two-Year Deal

Hicks is an experienced, versatile veteran who will play in the middle of Ed Donatell's defense.

The Vikings are signing for Cardinals and Eagles inside linebacker Jordan Hicks to a two-year deal, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan. It's a two-year deal worth $10 million that could go up to $12 million with incentives. $6.5 million is guaranteed.

This is the second free agent acquisition of the week for new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and both have come on the defensive side of the ball. Minnesota agreed to terms with former Bills DT Harrison Phillips on Monday and released nose tackle Michael Pierce shortly thereafter.

Hicks — who turns 30 this summer — is a solid pickup given his experience, talent, and price. He started all 49 games for Arizona over the past three years after signing as a free agent in 2019. Hicks was released by the Cardinals last week to clear space for young linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins to play full-time.

In Minnesota, Hicks will likely pair with Eric Kendricks at inside linebacker in new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's 3-4 defense (which will mostly have just two off-ball LBs in nickel). It remains to be seen if this move indicates Anthony Barr is unlikely to return. Barr could play outside linebacker, but the Vikings may not have the cap space to pay three veteran players at LB.

A third-round pick by the Eagles in 2015 out of Texas, Hicks quickly became an impact player in Philadelphia. He shined in a rotational role as a rookie, then broke out as a 16-game started in 2016. Hicks recorded 85 tackles, five interceptions, 11 passes defended, and an 88.4 PFF grade that season. In 2017, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and watched the Eagles go on to win the Super Bowl. He also missed a few games with a calf strain in 2018.

Hicks hasn't had any injury issues over the past three season, though. Over the past three years in Arizona, he has played at least 1,000 snaps and recorded at least 116 tackles every season. Hicks is a versatile player who can defend the run, drop back in coverage, and rush the passer as a blitzer. He's not a spectacular inside linebacker, but he's experienced and will bring toughness and leadership to the Vikings.

For $5 million a year, that seems like solid value.

Because Hicks was released by the Cardinals, he won't impact the Vikings' 2023 compensatory draft pick situation.

The Vikings still need help at cornerback, edge rusher, and on the interior of their offensive line, so we'll see what Adofo-Mensah does next.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.