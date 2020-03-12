Vikings Announce Suspension of Travel for Coaches and Scouts Due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has been sweeping through the world of sports over the last 24 hours, most notably causing the NBA and other professional and collegiate sports leagues to suspend their seasons.

While the NFL is not in the midst of a season, it is still being affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. Many teams have announced that they are taking measures such as pulling their coaches and scouts off of the road, or cancelling prospect visits. The Vikings are the latest team to make a statement:

We continue to closely monitor coronavirus developments and maintain contact with the NFL, health officials and other local professional teams. Consistent with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have implemented precautionary procedures to protect staff and reduce the risk of acquisition and transmission inside TCO Performance Center. These actions include emphasizing proper hand washing, enhancing environmental disinfection and preparing for remote work protocols, if necessary. We are also suspending travel for our coaches and scouts until further notice and reviewing restrictions on large public gatherings in the near future. These are uncertain times, and our priority is to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and fans and do our part to minimize the spread of this virus.

So for now, the team is suspending travel for coaches and scouts, while bracing for the possibility that many staffers will have to work remotely in the near future.

As for the notable upcoming dates in the NFL, there is likely no reason to expect major postponements. Most of the business that is next on the schedule – the beginning of free agency and the new league year – can be handled via phones and computers.

With that said, this is an ongoing situation and there could be further announcements and updates at any moment. We will be monitoring all the news going forward.