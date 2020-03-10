InsideTheVikings
Vikings Receive Third-Round Compensatory Draft Pick For Sheldon Richardson

Will Ragatz

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL announced the order of the 32 compensatory draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. With that announcement came some excellent news for the Vikings, as they received a third-round pick (No. 105 overall) for losing Sheldon Richardson last year.

The Vikings were projected to get a fourth-rounder for Richardson, who signed with the Browns in free agency last offseason. That they got a third instead of a fourth is a jump of roughly 35 spots, which is a big-time difference, especially in a loaded draft class like this year's. They now have three picks on Day 2 of the draft.

Along with the third-rounder, the Vikings also received two seventh-round compensatory picks, as projected. Those came from the departures of Tom Compton and Trevor Siemian. This is their second straight year with three compensatory picks.

Read: Evidence Suggests Anthony Harris Unlikely to Return to Vikings in Free Agency

The Vikings now have ten picks in the 2020 Draft, which will take place from April 23rd through 25th in Las Vegas. They are listed below.

  • 1st round, 25th overall
  • 2nd round, 58th overall
  • 3rd round, 89th overall
  • 3rd round, 105th overall
  • 4th round, 132nd overall
  • 6th round, 205th overall
  • 7th round, 219th overall
  • 7th round, 239th overall
  • 7th round, 249th overall
  • 7th round, 253rd overall

That's quite a haul. It will be critical for the Vikings to have a successful draft considering that their financial limitations will likely result in the team losing more valuable players than it gains in free agency (which, in turn, would mean more compensatory picks next year). The Vikings had 12 picks in last year's draft and have made double-digit selections in five of Rick Spielman's eight years as GM.

And if history is any indication, the Vikings will not make selections in all of their current slots in April. Spielman is known for frequently making trades on draft night, usually to move back and acquire more picks. But with six day three picks already, is it possible Spielman will look to trade up this year?

We'll find out in April.

