Vikings Trade Back Within NFC North Again, Sending 34th Pick to Packers for Two Picks

The Vikings have made another move back that allows their division rival to add a wide receiver.

If there's one thing we've learned about new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah so far during his first NFL draft, it's that he isn't scared of making trades within his own division.

Yesterday, it was a deal with the Lions centered around the No. 12 pick. Now, to kick off Day 2, the Vikings have traded the 34th pick (which they got in that Lions deal) to the Green Bay Packers for two second-rounders: No. 53 and 59 overall.

This is wild. Trading with division rivals just isn't something you see all that often, and now the Vikings have done in twice in as many days. And while trading with the perennially non-competitive Lions was one thing, trading with the powerhouse Packers is another.

The irony here is that the Vikings, who desperately need to add talent to their cornerback room, have helped both the Lions and Packers add weapons that they'll need to cover going forward. The Lions took Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 12, and the Packers took NDSU WR Christian Watson with the 34th pick, giving Aaron Rodgers another receiver after Davante Adams was traded away.

If Williams and Watson become problems in the NFC North for years to come, the Vikings might be questioning their moves.

However, another thing to consider is that the Lions and Packers may have been able to trade up for those receivers with another team if the Vikings didn't do these trades.

Here's what Adofo-Mensah said last night about the trade with the Lions. "There's also the possibility that they have backups, right? If we don't do the trade, there's odds that they could do the trade anyway."

The good news for Minnesota is that they got great value on this trade, based on the charts. The Rich Hill value chart says pick 34 is worth 175 points and picks 53 and 59 are worth 197 points.

The Vikings now have four picks coming up tonight at 53, 59, 66, and 77. They'll be able to add a lot of talent in that range.

Still, this just feels weird.

Thanks for reading.