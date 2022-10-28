Vikings Trade Deadline Rumors: Alexander Mattison, Chase Claypool, Cornerbacks

Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and if anything is certain, it's that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is exploring all kinds of potential deals that could improve his roster.

Adofo-Mensah has shown an affinity for trading in his first year as a GM, dating back to April, when he made a league-high six trades during the NFL draft. As the season approached, he rounded out the Vikings' depth by acquiring Nick Mullens, Jalen Reagor, and Ross Blacklock in three separate deals.

What might the Vikings do before Tuesday's deadline? They could be in the market for another pass-catcher, a new slot cornerback, or perhaps a defensive lineman. If you haven't seen it, check out our complete Vikings deadline primer that discusses all of those possibilities and the logistics of making a move.

For now, let's go over some of the recent buzz surrounding the Vikings and a few other names that have been suggested by various writers as fits in Minnesota.

Teams calling about Mattison

The Vikings are set up to be buyers, not sellers, at the trade deadline. But if they were going to package a player in a deal or simply move a player to create cap space, backup running back Alexander Mattison is an obvious candidate. He's in the final year of his contract and is talented enough to potentially fetch a decent draft pick.

Per Matt Lombardo of Heavy on Sports, teams "continue to make calls" on Mattison.

It makes sense. Mattison is a starting-caliber running back who is stuck behind Dalvin Cook on the Vikings' depth chart. He would be an upgrade, or at least a valuable weapon, for a lot of teams around the league.

However, I'd be surprised if the Vikings trade Mattison. They're looking to make a deep playoff run this year and he's a great depth piece to have, especially considering Cook's injury history. With rookie Ty Chandler on injured reserve, trading Mattison would leave Kene Nwangwu (0 carries this year) and practice squad rookie UDFA Bryant Koback as the only RBs on the roster. Moving Mattison for a draft pick probably isn't worth sacrificing that depth.

What could make sense is trading Mattison for a player at a position where the Vikings are in need of depth, if such a deal were to present itself. Adofo-Mensah could probably find a capable free agent running back to add, at least to bridge the gap until Chandler is healthy.

Vikings interested in Claypool?

Offensively, there's been buzz that the Vikings could look to add a pass-catcher, whether that's a receiver or a tight end. One of the bigger names who could be available at wideout is Pittsburgh's Chase Claypool, a 2020 second-round pick who is off to a slow start this season after starting his career with over 850 yards in each of his first two seasons. At 6'4", 238 pounds with 4.4 speed, Claypool is an elite athlete who can stretch the field and be dangerous in the red zone.

"I have heard that there has been chatter with Pittsburgh," said SKOR North insider Darren Wolfson. I don't sense anything is on the cusp, that it has been serious dialogue, but my understanding is they have at least made an inquiry about Claypool."

Adding Claypool to the Vikings' wide receiver room would provide another dimension to their offense. It all depends on what the cost will be for a talented player who is on a rookie contract through next season.

Cornerback ideas for Vikings

The most obvious position group where the Vikings could add another player before the deadline is cornerback. Chandon Sullivan has struggled in the slot, and Minnesota's depth beyond Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler on the outside is shaky at best.

Here are few CB names proposed as fits for the Vikings by writers across the internet. These aren't rumors, just educated speculation.

