Vikings Training Camp RBs Preview: Sorting Out the Puzzle Behind Dalvin Cook

The Vikings' running back depth chart has changed only ever-so-slightly since last season, but there's actually a surprising amount of intrigue at the position heading into the 2022 campaign. Much of that has to do with the introduction of a new coaching staff and a new offense — and how that might change various players' roles.

Dalvin Cook, who enters his age-27 season with four years left on a big contract, is still going to be the workhorse. If he can stay healthy, he should be in line for another huge season, perhaps with a bit more of a receiving role in Kevin O'Connell's system.

After Cook is where most of the questions lie. Will Alexander Mattison still be the primary backup, especially if Cook misses time? Will C.J. Ham become less important in this new scheme? And will young speedsters Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler factor into the offense this year?

Let's break it all down.

Heading into 2022 training camp, Inside the Vikings will be previewing every position on Minnesota's roster. We kicked off with the quarterbacks. Now onto the running backs (and fullbacks!).

Projected starter(s)

Dalvin Cook

Age: 27 (in August)

27 (in August) 2022 cap hit: $11.88 million

$11.88 million 2021 stats: 13 games, 283 touches, 1,383 total yards, 4.7 YPC, 6 TDs

Over the past three seasons, Cook has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL, recently checking in at No. 4 in ESPN's rankings based on a survey of league execs, scouts, players, and coaches. He made his third consecutive Pro Bowl in 2021, although his numbers were down slightly from massive 2019 and 2020 seasons. Cook had some big moments, including a 200-yard rushing game against the Steelers, but he once again was unable to stay on the field for the entire season.

Health has been a big part of the conversation surrounding Cook since he was drafted in 2017. His first two seasons were affected greatly by injuries, and he has yet to play more than 14 games in a season. Still, if the Vikings can get another 13 or 14 games out of Cook this season, they probably won't be too upset.

One way they could potentially aim to get 16 or 17 games out of Cook would be to reduce his workload slightly. He has 942 touches in 41 games over the past three seasons, or roughly 23 per game. Cook trails just Derrick Henry in total touches over that span. In touches per game, he trails only Henry and the oft-injured Christian McCaffrey. Cook has seven 30-touch games since 2019 — four of which came in 2020 — which is tied with Henry for the most in the league.

In other words, he's been a true workhorse when healthy. The Vikings ran a ton of their offense through Cook under Kevin Stefanski and both Kubiaks. By shifting to a slightly more pass-heavy offense under O'Connell — and perhaps spelling Cook a bit more frequently with one of their capable backups — the Vikings might be able to keep him on the field for a full season and keep him fresh as he heads into the latter part of his prime.

I'm interested to see what Cook's role as a receiver looks like this year. He appeared to be taking more reps as a pass-catcher in OTAs, even lining up out wide at times. Getting the ball in Cook's hands in space is never a bad thing, so it's possible that his career highs of 63 targets, 53 catches, and 519 receiving yards (all from 2019) could be in jeopardy this fall.

Cook is undoubtedly motivated to bounce back from last year and put up huge numbers this season. Not only does he want to help lead the Vikings back to the playoffs, but he'll be looking to prove himself in a new offensive system and to a new coaching staff, including RBs coach Curtis Modkins.

And for the first time in his NFL career, he'll be wearing the No. 4 on his jersey, a number that means a lot to him. Vikings fans should appreciate Dalvin Cook for as long as he's in Minnesota. This season could be a big one for him.

C.J. Ham (fullback)

Age: 29

29 2022 cap hit: $3.45 million

$3.45 million 2021 stats: 17 games, 24 touches, 159 total yards

Ham has been an incredible underdog success story for the Vikings, going from undrafted rookie out of Augustana to Pro Bowl fullback in 2019. He's a great leader, an excellent blocker, and he can make things happen with the ball in his hands on occasion. Ham's durability and special teams value are also assets.

But will he be as important in O'Connell's offense as he was in previous years? The Rams didn't use a fullback much over the past two seasons, in part because they didn't have one. O'Connell now inherits one of the best in the league, but that doesn't mean Ham's usage won't decrease. The Vikings are still expected to mostly use 11 personnel (three receivers), which wouldn't leave room for Ham. Still, O'Connell is surely going to find ways to use Ham's presence to his advantage at times.

"We were predominantly an 11 personnel team (in LA) — that would be with three wide receivers on the field with a back and a tight end," he said in March. "I hope to be more multiple, just based on the fact that we have the personnel to do that — from the tight ends to C.J. The different variations to how you can attack people in the run game just forces them to have to defend a lot more offense that we can then marry with play-pass keepers, drop-back pass screens, to try to generate explosives."

Even if Ham's offensive snap counts drop a bit this year, he'll bring value on offense and on special teams. It's possible his time in Minnesota could come to an end in the not-too-distant future, though.

Projected backup(s)

Alexander Mattison

Age: 24

24 2022 cap hit: $1.17 million

$1.17 million 2021 stats: 16 games, 4 starts, 166 touches, 719 total yards, 3.7 YPC, 4 TDs

Mattison fully slid into the Cook role whenever Dalvin missed time over the past two seasons, with five games of at least 20 touches. He's a bursty, powerful runner who can also be a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield.

However, Mattison is lacking the vision, balance, and agility that make Cook elite. His yards per carry fell off last season, and the Vikings' offense is noticeably less explosive when he's in there instead of Cook.

This is a contract year for the 2019 third-round pick, meaning it could be his final season in Minnesota. But with Nwangwu and Chandler behind him, I'm not so sure Mattison is a lock to continue dominating touches if Cook can't play. It's possible those two could even cut into his role as the back who spells a healthy Cook periodically during games. It'll be interesting to see what Mattison's role looks like this year — and if he finds a team where he can compete for a starting job in 2023.

Others

Kene Nwangwu

Age: 24

24 2022 cap hit: $1.01 million

$1.01 million 2021 stats: 17 touches, 70 yards, 32.2 yards per kick return, 2 KR TD (led NFL)

Ty Chandler

Age: 24

24 2022 cap hit: $780,000

$780,000 2021 stats: N/A (rookie)

After their top three of Cook, Ham, and Mattison, the Vikings have a couple burners who could factor into the offense both this year and in the future. Nwangwu is going to be one of the most dangerous kickoff returners in the league for a second straight year, but can the Vikings find more of a role for his explosiveness on offense? I'm not sure what that will look like, I just know getting the ball in his hands seems like a good idea.

Picking Chandler in the fifth round this year was a bit interesting, given the lack of need at the position. With that said, he's got great speed, can catch the ball, and saw way more touches in college than Nwangwu. Chandler might not contribute much until Mattison is gone next season, but don't count him out completely this year. At the very least, he'll be on the practice squad.

Jake Bargas (fullback)

Bryant Koback

Bargas is a practice squad candidate, in case the Vikings want to have a backup fullback available. There doesn't appear to be any room for Koback, an undrafted rookie, to stick around.

