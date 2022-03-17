Vikings Updates: Harrison Smith, Mackensie Alexander, Patrick Peterson, Ryan Bates
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings have been busy during free agency so far, signing four players from outside the organization, retaining or extending a few of their own, and letting several players head elsewhere.
Let's run through some of the latest news items surrounding the franchise.
Harrison Smith restructure saves $6 million
The Vikings needed to make several moves to create cap space, and they've taken a big step in that process by restructuring the contract of veteran safety Harrison Smith. They converted his $8 million roster bonus to signing bonus and spread it out across the next four years, saving $6 million on this year's cap. Smith's 2022 cap hit is now just below $7.5 million, but releasing him before 2024 would come with a significant amount of dead money. This move will allow the Vikings to fit several of their new additions under the cap.
Mackensie Alexander won't be back
The Vikings have informed slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander that he won't be back with the team this season, according to multiple reports. Alexander signed a one-year deal last offseason to rejoin the Vikings after one year with the Bengals. The 2016 second-round pick played well for Minnesota in 2018 and 2019, but he graded as the worst qualified corner in the NFL last year, per Pro Football Focus. The Vikings' CB room — which is currently Cameron Dantzler and a few unproven guys — needs a ton of work.
Will Patrick Peterson return?
Speaking of corners, veteran Patrick Peterson has made it clear in recent days that he wants to return to the Vikings. He's said as much both on his podcast and on TV appearances. Peterson enjoyed his time in Minnesota last season and would like to play for new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. However, the ball is the Vikings' court, as he has said. It'll all come down to price, as Peterson turns 32 this summer but will still want a solid contract that the Vikings may or may not be able to afford. He had a pretty good first season in Minnesota, although he missed a few games with a hamstring injury.
Vikings could add another interior offensive lineman
The Vikings bolstered the depth of their interior offensive line by signing ex-Bronco Austin Schlottman this week, who will help replace Mason Cole. But they almost certainly aren't done bolstering that area. They're currently meeting with Bills guard Ryan Bates, a restricted free agent who received the right-of-first-refusal tender (worth $2.433 million) from Buffalo. If the Vikings sign him to an offer sheet, the Bills would have five days to match it, and they wouldn't be compensated if they lost him. Bates may have interest from other teams as well.
A 2019 UDFA pickup out of Penn State by the Eagles, Bates was traded to the Bills before his rookie year began. He has played over 450 snaps during the past three seasons, starting the final three games of the regular season and both postseason games at left guard last year. Bates has graded well by PFF in his limited action, particularly as a pass blocker. He has experience at all five spots on the offensive line. We'll see if the Vikings get it done and attempt to sign him.
Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.