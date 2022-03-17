Vikings Updates: Harrison Smith, Mackensie Alexander, Patrick Peterson, Ryan Bates

The Vikings bolstered the depth of their interior offensive line by signing ex-Bronco Austin Schlottman this week, who will help replace Mason Cole. But they almost certainly aren't done bolstering that area. They're currently meeting with Bills guard Ryan Bates, a restricted free agent who received the right-of-first-refusal tender (worth $2.433 million) from Buffalo. If the Vikings sign him to an offer sheet, the Bills would have five days to match it, and they wouldn't be compensated if they lost him. Bates may have interest from other teams as well.

A 2019 UDFA pickup out of Penn State by the Eagles, Bates was traded to the Bills before his rookie year began. He has played over 450 snaps during the past three seasons, starting the final three games of the regular season and both postseason games at left guard last year. Bates has graded well by PFF in his limited action, particularly as a pass blocker. He has experience at all five spots on the offensive line. We'll see if the Vikings get it done and attempt to sign him.