NewsGame DaySkol Section+
Search

Vikings Bring in Veteran Kicker Chandler Catanzaro for Tryout

The Vikings could give Catanzaro a shot to replace Dan Bailey this week.
Author:
Publish date:

The Vikings have brought in veteran NFL kicker Chandler Catanzaro for a tryout, according to the league's transaction wire.

So far, the names swirling as potential replacements for Dan Bailey hadn't been particularly inspiring. Neither former practice squad Tristan Vizcaino, who was released on Tuesday, nor Taylor Bertolet, who the Vikings gave a tryout on Monday, have ever kicked in an NFL game. Neither had great college kicking stats, either.

Catanzaro is a much more feasible option as a replacement. He was a star at Clemson and then spent most of five seasons (2014-18) as a starting kicker in the NFL. Catanzaro spent his first three years with the Cardinals, making 60 of 78 field goal attempts (85 percent) and 93 percent of his extra points.

Catanzaro then kicked for the Jets in 2017, making 25 of 30 attempts. In 2018, he went 16 for 20 between stops in Carolina and Tampa Bay. He has been with the Jets and Giants over the past couple seasons, but hasn't kicked in an NFL game since 2018.

If the Vikings do sign Catanzaro to their practice squad, it's possible they could elevate him to the active roster for Sunday's game and give him a trial run to potentially replace Bailey. He has the NFL experience to suggest he wouldn't be fazed by the pressure of the moment. 

For his NFL career, Catanzaro is 119 for 142 on field goal attempts (83.8 percent). That's lower than Bailey's career 86 percent success rate, but Bailey is just 12 for 18 this season and has missed seven of his last nine kicks, including extra points.

On Monday, Mike Zimmer said he hadn't yet decided who his kicker would be against Chicago.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter

USATSI_9762694_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Bring in Veteran Kicker Chandler Catanzaro for Tryout

USATSI_15311423_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Release Tristan Vizcaino, Appear to Be Sticking With Dan Bailey at Kicker

TajaeCut
News

Vikings Waive Tajae Sharpe, Add Khalfani Muhammad to Practice Squad

USATSI_15311421_168388404_lowres
News

Mike Zimmer Hasn't Decided Yet if Dan Bailey Will Remain the Vikings' Kicker

USATSI_15311354_168388404_lowres
News

Breaking Down the Vikings' Spot in the NFC Playoff Picture After Week 14

USATSI_13276935_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Replacement Kicker Options: Tristan Vizcaino, Taylor Bertolet

USATSI_15310461_168388404_lowres
News

Dan Bailey, Penalties Doom Vikings in Crushing Loss to Buccaneers

USATSI_15276669_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Kicker Dan Bailey Has Missed Seven Times in the Past Two Games

USATSI_15206871_168388404_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Live Score Updates