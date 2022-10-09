Vikings vs. Bears Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season, Week 5

The Vikings (3-1) and Bears (2-2) are set to battle on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the Packers losing in London on Sunday morning and falling to 3-2, the Vikings can take a commanding division lead at 4-1 with a victory today. They'd have tiebreakers over all three of the other NFC North teams. If the Bears win, the three teams would be tied at 3-2.

On paper, the Vikings — who are 7.5-point favorites — should be able to win this game somewhat comfortably at home. But things usually seem to come down to the wire in division games, and the Bears have the rushing attack and defense to keep this contest competitive.

When the Vikings have the ball, they'll look to exploit a Bears defense that has less talent up front than it has had in recent years. Eddie Jackson, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn are playmakers the Vikings still have to account for, but the Bears are without their No. 1 cornerback in Jaylon Johnson and will be playing two rookies at that position. Can Kirk Cousins and company take advantage?

When the Bears have the ball, it's all about the ground game. David Montgomery is back this week, and QB Justin Fields can run with it as well. The question is whether or not Fields can complete enough passes to keep the Bears from being totally one-dimensional. Chicago has only completed 34 passes in the first four games of this season, which is the fewest of any team in the last 40 years.

Follow along below for live updates, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates, commentary, and analysis from inside the stadium.

Second quarter

Vikings 21, Bears 3

7:20 — This is officially a blowout. The Vikings just scored on a touch pass to Reagor, his first touchdown with Minnesota. There was also a double pass from Cousins to Jefferson and Jefferson to Cook on that drive. Kevin O'Connell is in his bag.

13:37 — A Danielle Hunter sack completes a Bears three and out. Jalen Reagor fumbled on the punt return but was able to fall on it.

Vikings 14, Bears 3

14:55 — Dalvin Cook gets in the end zone again, beating a Bears defender to the corner from four yards out. What a flawless start for the Vikings' offense.

First quarter

0:00 — The Vikings are on the doorstep again as the quarter ends. Cousins went 13 for 13 in the quarter, hitting Jefferson seven times for 91 yards.

Vikings 7, Bears 3

6:06 — The Bears respond with a 50-yard Cairo Santos field goal. They used a 30-yard gain on a screen pass to David Montgomery and a 20-yard pass interference penalty to get in range.

Vikings 7, Bears 0

8:15 — The Vikings choose to receive the opening kickoff and march down the field for a touchdown to start this game. Kirk Cousins went 7 for 7, hitting Justin Jefferson four times for 55 yards, and Dalvin Cook punched it in from a yard out. Great start for Kevin O'Connell's team.