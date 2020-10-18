SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Vikings vs. Falcons Live Score Updates

Will Ragatz

In their third try, can the Vikings finally get their first home win of the season? We're about to find out if they can move to 2-4 by beating the winless Atlanta Falcons.

If you can't watch, follow along with our live updates below. Make sure to refresh the page for the latest updates.

To get ready for kickoff, check out these three key matchups to the game.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Live Updates

Second Quarter

5:46: Kirk Cousins intercepted again. This is an absolute disaster for the Vikings' offense. Falcons take over at the Vikings' 40.

11:41: The Vikings' offensive woes continue. They get a big takeaway with a Jeff Gladney forced fumble and drive down to the Falcons' 2 yard-line, but then fail to punch it in on four plays. A turnover on downs.

First Quarter

Falcons 10, Vikings 0

3:02: After a Vikings three and out, the Falcons moved the ball methodically down the field but oddly tried for a run on third and seven. They settle for a 50-yard field goal, which kickers never miss against the Vikings.

Falcons 7, Vikings 0

12:02: Well, this one could've started a lot better for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins threw an interception to Deion Jones on the team's first offensive play, and the Falcons scored on a 20-yard Julio Jones touchdown shortly afterwards. Not great, Bob!

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: 250 (family members of players and staff)

Game Time: 12:00 pm. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -4 (O/U 53.5)

TV Channel: FOX (Brandon Gaudin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

