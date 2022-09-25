Vikings vs. Lions Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season, Week 3

Time to find out how the Vikings respond to adversity.

Coming off a tough road loss to the Eagles on Monday night, the Vikings have an opportunity to bounce back with a home win over the Lions. If they can respond well, it'll say a lot about the culture Kevin O'Connell has built in Minnesota.

It won't be easy, though. This Lions team is brimming with confidence after beating the Commanders last weekend. Dan Campbell's team believes it can beat anyone, and the Lions will attempt to pull off an upset on the road this afternoon.

When the Vikings have the ball, look for Dalvin Cook to be involved early and often. He had a career-low six carries on Monday and the Vikings want to get him in a rhythm against the Lions. Establishing the running game will help set up explosive plays in the passing game. Justin Jefferson will be looking to have a big day after being held in check by the Eagles.

When the Lions have the ball, it's all about the running game. Detroit has one of the best rushing attacks in the entire league, led by a strong offensive line and RB D'Andre Swift. The Vikings will need to avoid getting gashed for five or six yards per carry, because it will be a long afternoon if that happens. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is looking to extend his NFL record streak of eight straight games with eight catches or more. He's off to a great start to this season.

Follow along below for live updates, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates, analysis, and more.

First Quarter

Lions 7, Vikings 0

6:44 — The Lions didn't settle for a field goal that time. Facing 4th and 6 from the 33, they went for it and Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a big gain down inside the five. Then Jamaal Williams punched it in for the game's first points.

9:20 — The Vikings can miss field goals, too. After their drive stalled, Greg Joseph's 56-yard try missed badly.

11:03 — Doink! The Lions' opening drive looked promising, but it stalled in long field goal range and Austin Seibert's 48-yarder hit the right upright. Vikings ball.