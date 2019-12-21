Vikings vs. Packers Predictions: Border Battle Expected to Be Close Game

Somehow, we've reached the penultimate week of the 2019 NFL season already. It's been a long, fun year, but the best action is still ahead. Over the next couple months, the real story of the season will be written.

For the Vikings, that starts on Monday night. They're out for revenge against the rival Packers, in a game that may not mean much for playoff positioning but is still one they desperately want to have in front of their home crowd.

Here's what the media thinks is going to happen.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 27, Packers 24

"Hired in 2014, Mike Zimmer steadily built this defense, keeping the core group together at long odds and great expense since. While the Vikings have poured resources into the offense, too – hello, Kirk Cousins – this defensive group was made for occasions like this one. 6-0 at home this season, Minnesota can win the NFC North and possibly earn a bye with home wins against the Packers and Bears. This Green Bay team has proven resourceful, but the Packers are still searching for offensive consistency. They are as likely to hit a few big plays as they are to go three-and-out four straight times in the fourth quarter, like they did last week. Matt LaFleur is in his first season, and general manager Brian Gutekunst is in his second, just starting to assemble the Packers team they envision. To put it another way: If the Vikings can't win this game, this week, against this Packers team, then what was all this careful roster construction for?"

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Vikings Reporter: Vikings 27, Packers 24

"What to watch for: Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play, according to league sources, and backup Alexander Mattison's status for Week 16 is unclear. If the Vikings want to keep their running game going, they might have to go through Mike Boone, Minnesota's No. 3 back, who ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles."

Rob Demovsky, ESPN Packers Reporter: Vikings 27, Packers 17

"Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is 0-8 on Monday Night Football, the worst record by any quarterback (according to the Elias Sports Bureau), and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers has won his past five starts on MNF. Both of those streaks will halt at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Rodgers has more broken collarbones than victories."

Tadd Haislop, Sporting News: Vikings 26, Packers 24

"The Vikings are capable of beating the Packers at home without Dalvin Cook, but if the running back plays through his shoulder injury against Green Bay's shaky run defense, Minnesota will be in good shape. The Packers will find some spots for chunk yardage as they always do with Aaron Rodgers, but the Vikings, motivated to challenge for the NFC North title and make a deep playoff run, are clicking at the right time."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Packers 29, Vikings 28

"This is for the division lead [editor's note: no it isn't] and should be a heck of a game. The Vikings are banged up and likely without star runner Dalvin Cook, but they will still run it without him against a suspect Green Bay run defense. The place will be rocking, but it's a big game and I will take Aaron Rodgers over Kirk Cousins in that scenario. Packers win it."

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports: Packers 27, Vikings 24 (OT)

"Oh baby, this is a good one. In all honesty, the Vikings have probably been a better 10-4 than the Packers' 11-3, if that makes any sense. But Kirk Cousins hasn't really needed to be on for a few weeks. With the pressure on, how can you doubt Aaron Rodgers?"

Bleacher Report: Packers 24, Vikings 21

"The Vikings are coming off a big win, which only increases the likelihood that they'll come back to earth against a tough opponent in prime time. Rodgers is probably excited to light up that terrible secondary, and Minnesota will struggle to exploit Green Bay's soft run defense with or without an injured Dalvin Cook."

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Vikings 24, Packers 20

"This game actually isn’t quite as big as some are making it out to be, as the Packers will remain the NFC North favorites even with a loss: Green Bay only needs to beat the Lions in Week 17 to win the division. Nonetheless, both teams will be playing like it matters, and I think the Vikings are the better team, even if the Packers have the better record."