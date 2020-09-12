Vikings vs. Packers Predictions: Entering the Unknown

It's been a long offseason.

Back in March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the entire sports world, it was difficult to envision football happening in the fall. But the NFL pushed forward, never straying from its plans of having a 2020 season that would start as scheduled.

The virtual draft in April went well. Teams conducted their offseason programs virtually, too. Eventually, the league put together testing protocols and other COVID-19 precautions, and teams were able to return to their facilities for training camp. Preseason games were cancelled and other adjustments were made to maximize safety.

And now we're here. Following a unique, unprecedented offseason, the first NFL Sunday of the season is tomorrow. It's really happening.

For the Vikings, that means going from 0 to 60 in a split second. They've been practicing as a full team for just about six weeks and haven't played a single preseason game, and their first test is a crucial matchup against their division rival who won 13 games last year.

Given that context, it's hard to know what to expect from Sunday's Vikings-Packers showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. But let's try to guess. I'll start with my prediction and then bring you a look at some predictions from national media members.

Will's pick: Packers 27, Vikings 24

I want to be optimistic here and predict a Vikings victory, but I just can't bring myself to do it. The lack of home-field advantage with no fans hurts. The lack of Danielle Hunter hurts even more. The Vikings are talented and have good coaching, but there are too many unknowns – most notably their young cornerback group going against Aaron Rodgers. I'm also very worried about how the interior offensive line will hold up. Garrett Bradbury struggled against Kenny Clark and the Packers last year, and the Vikings somehow managed to get worse at guard this offseason.

SI MMQB: Of the six members of SI's NFL staff making picks, just two – Albert Breer and Mitch Goldich – predicted a Vikings victory. Andrew Brandt, Conor Orr, Gary Gramling, and Jenny Vrentas are all taking the Packers on the road.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 23, Packers 20

The Packers have had a strong offensive line for so long that it's taken for granted. That may no longer be the case after Bryan Bulaga's departure — and a series of injuries — scrambled the right side. The Vikings pass rush will also be shorthanded without Danielle Hunter for at least the first three weeks of the season, but new arrival Yannick Ngakoue's speed should show up on the home turf Sunday. Minnesota's zone-running game should also match up well against a Packers defense that puts six defensive backs on the field more than any other team. This result wouldn't exact revenge for the Monday nighter that decided the NFC North late last season, but it would be a terrific way for the Vikings to establish themselves as the most balanced team in a balanced division.

Bleacher Report Staff: Packers 24, Vikings 23

Don't let the close score prediction fool you: all six of B/R's prognosticators picked the Packers in this one.

Rodgers committed late-game heroics in back-to-back Week 1 victories against the Bears over the last two seasons. Now he'll go against a defense that remains talented but might need time to adapt to a new-look cornerback depth chart and a defensive front that swapped out Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph and Stephen Weatherly for Yannick Ngakoue. There's a little more stability with the Packers, who also have the pass-rushing talent to exploit a perma-vulnerable Minnesota offensive line.

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 27, Packers 20

Danielle Hunter isn't playing, but the Vikings have the firepower on both sides of the ball to hold serve at home* against a team that chose to take a step back in the offseason in the hopes of eventually taking a couple of steps forward.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 24, Packers 17

These look like the top two teams in the NFC North, and the Vikings look to me like they should have a slight edge as the division favorites this season.

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Vikings Reporter: Packers 24, Vikings 21

Rob Demovsky, ESPN Packers Reporter: Vikings 27, Packers 23

Bold prediction: The Vikings will sack Aaron Rodgers five times. Minnesota won't have Danielle Hunter, but the Packers will realize they don't have a viable option at right tackle after letting Bryan Bulaga leave in free agency. Rodgers was never sacked more than five times in any game last season.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Packers 28, Vikings 17

The Packers have had trouble at Minnesota, but they won there last year. This Vikings team isn't as good, which is why I think Aaron Rodgers will go in there and beat them again. The Packers will win a big, early-division game.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Packers Win By 7

Apparently, kryptonite isn’t the only thing that can fell Superman. The “tweak” heard ‘round the NFC North has the Vikings opening up against Aaron Rodgers without Danielle Hunter. Throw in a cast of inexperienced corners and no Purple-crazed fans to harass Green Bay’s offense and, well, this is a bad Week 1 matchup for the Vikings.

Sam Farmer, LA Times: Vikings 28, Packers 24

Packers are coming off a 13-3 season with a lot of close wins, so they’re primed to take a step back. The Vikings have lost their share of key players but still have enough on defense for this opener.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 20, Packers 17

The Packers won the division with a strong first season with Matt LaFleur. The Vikings weren't far behind, as they also embraced a more quarterback-supportive approach with their running game and defense. Both ended up losing to the NFC Champion 49ers in the playoffs. The Packers didn't upgrade at wide receiver, and the Vikings traded Stefon Diggs. Minnesota should remember being swept by Green Bay last season. Even with considerable change, the Vikings are a bit tighter defensively than the Packers and will dig deep with ball control to take the early division lead.

Below, you can see all of the Week 1 picks from many of SI's NFL team site publishers, including myself.

