Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw Practices in Full, Tyler Conklin DNP

The Vikings' first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Browns is a very long one, at first glance. But look a little closer and it's not as concerning as it appears.

Five starters — Mackensie Alexander, Rashod Hill, Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, and Adam Thielen — didn't practice on Wednesday for non-injury reasons. Alexander had a personal matter to tend to, while the other four got veteran rest days. They all should be good to go for Sunday, unless Alexander's situation is serious.

The only true DNPs belong to starting TE Tyler Conklin — which is notable — and kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Six players, including starters Dalvin Cook, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, and Xavier Woods, were listed as limited participants.

But the biggest news of all? Rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw was a full participant in practice for the first time all season, suggesting he's close to being over his groin injury and making his NFL debut.

Mike Zimmer said the first-rounder is doing better in his ramp-up to full speed. "Last week he got about three [reps] a period," Zimmer said. "He’ll probably double that today."

For the record, I'd still be surprised if Darrisaw started at left tackle this week. For one, Hill had a solid game against the Seahawks after a poor start to the season. But that's not the issue; Darrisaw should definitely supplant Hill once he's ready.

The reasons why I think it'll be Hill this week are that Darrisaw is still progressing with his conditioning and shaking off rust, and maybe more importantly, the Browns are about the worst matchup possible for a left tackle to make his NFL debut. Cleveland's Myles Garrett had 4.5 sacks last week and is up there with Danielle Hunter and T.J. Watt as one of the most physically dominant edge rushers in the league.

It's entirely possible that Darrisaw could be out there this week, and it's highly encouraging that he's practicing in full, but I think the Vikings might wait until Week 5 against the Lions for his debut.

Kendricks (hip) was listed as limited last week but played, so I wouldn't be worried about his status. As for Cook and Barr, we'll see.

"Attacking my rehab every day real hard," Cook said. "We’ll see how this thing plays out, but I’m extremely confident in what we’ve got going on in the training room and what they’re doing to get me back on the field. I’m extremely confident. We’ll see how this week plays out and how I respond."

"I woke up [last Sunday] and couldn’t play. In this league it’s either you’re going to play or you can’t. Guys are flying around and doing all types of stuff and my game is to go be explosive. I can’t be out there if I’m not explosive or not able to help my team win a football game. I’d rather the next guy behind me come in and do an extremely good job and step up and do their job."

Cook is going to do everything he can to play, but the Vikings have a heck of a backup in Alexander Mattison, who had 171 yards from scrimmage on Sunday.

This could be the week Barr makes his season debut. He seemed like he was getting close last week before being ruled out. We'll see. If not, it'll be Nick Vigil once again.



Woods popping up on the injury report with a hamstring is a bit concerning. Hopefully he can get back to full participation later in the week. Backup corners Harrison Hand and Kris Boyd are also dealing with hamstrings.

If Conklin can't go this week, the Vikings would turn to Chris Herndon and Ben Ellefson at tight end. Brandon Dillon would be a candidate to be activated from the practice squad.

If Smith-Marsette can't play, it would likely be Ameer Abdullah at kick returner. That's not a particularly big deal considering most kickoffs go for touchbacks these days.

Check back in tomorrow and Friday to see what changes on the injury report.

