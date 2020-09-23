Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: Dantzler, Hughes, Dye Miss Practice

The Vikings are already pretty banged up, with starters Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, and Pat Elflein on injured reserve and another, Cameron Dantzler, missing last Sunday's game against the Colts. Now, heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Titans, a few more players have popped up on the injury report.

Dantzler, fellow corner Mike Hughes, linebacker Troy Dye, and running back Mike Boone all missed Wednesday's practice for injury reasons. Left tackle Riley Reiff practiced in a limited capacity.

The rookie Dantzler missed the loss in Indianapolis with a rib injury, with Jeff Gladney filling in for him. It seems like that could be a multi-week injury for Dantzler, though we'll see if he's able to practice on Thursday or Friday and gain a chance to play on Sunday.

For Hughes, it's a neck injury, which is somewhat concerning considering missed the Vikings' two playoff games last year with a broken vertebra in his neck. It's unclear if the two injuries are related.

If Dantzler and Hughes can't play, it would be Holton Hill, Gladney, and presumably Kris Boyd as the Vikings' top three corners.

Dye is dealing with a foot injury. He's in line to be the No. 3 linebacker behind Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson, but that role would fall to Hardy Nickerson Jr. or Ryan Connelly if Dye can't go. The veteran Nickerson was working in that role at Wednesday's practice, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Given that he's been with the team longer than Connelly and has more experience, it would make sense that he'd be called on to help defend Derrick Henry on Sunday.

Boone, who hasn't played a snap on offense through two games but is an important contributor on special teams, is dealing with a concussion. Reiff was limited with an ankle injury.

The Titans aren't at full strength either. They had six players miss practice on Wednesday: WR A.J. Brown, CB Malcolm Butler, CB Chris Jackson, T Dennis Kelly, LB Derrick Robertson, and TE Jonnu Smith.

Brown was a breakout star as a rookie last year, but missed Week 2 with a bone bruise in his knee and will likely be listed as questionable for this week's game. Smith leads the team with three receiving touchdowns in two games.

Here's the full injury report:

